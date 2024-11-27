Toronto Argonauts sign five, including Alberta OL Daniel Shin

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Derek Slywka, Canadian offensive lineman Daniel Shin, Global defensive lineman Baptiste Pollier, American linebacker Clayton Glasco, and Canadian long snapper Simon Chaves.

Slywka joined Toronto’s practice roster partway through this past season but didn’t dress for any regular season games. He was named first-team All-Conference as a senior at Ithaca University, a Division III program, where he made 51 tackles, six interceptions, 16 pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick as a defensive back. The six-foot-three, 215-pound native of Waterloo, N.Y. was invited to rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Shin was an eighth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta. The six-foot-three, 286-pound block was named a Canada West all-star this past season and was a two-time U Sports All-Canadian for the Golden Bears at centre, helping open holes for one of the country’s best rushing attacks.

Pollier spent most of the 2024 season on Toronto’s practice roster. The six-foot-two, 245-pound defender recorded 32.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception at the University of Ottawa. The native of France previously played with the Centaures de Grenoble before entering the U Sports ranks.

Glasco spent time on the practice roster with the Argonauts in 2024 following a stint with the San Diego Strikeforce and Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League, making 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception in 2023. The six-foot, 225-pound defender played collegiately at Indiana State University where he made 117 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception over 20 games with the Sycamores.

Chaves spent a portion of the 2024 season in Toronto, dressing for one regular season game. The five-foot-eleven, 215-pound native of Guelph, Ont. was a member of the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks earlier this year but didn’t dress for either team. The University of Guelph product previously attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after going unselected in the 2022 CFL Draft.