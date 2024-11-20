Alouettes extend LB Tyrice Beverette through 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American linebacker Tyrice Beverette to a contract extension that will keep him in Montreal through 2026. He was already under contract for the 2025 season.

The six-foot, 203-pound defender started all 18 games last season at weak-side linebacker, amassing a league-leading 137 defensive plays. He collected 102 defensive tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions to be named to the All-CFL team and become the East Division finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, losing to Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr.

“Tyrice had an amazing year with us. He is definitely one of our leaders on defence, and this signing is huge for our team,” Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “I remain convinced that the best is yet to come for him. In 2025, he will be playing his fourth year with the Alouettes, and I truly believe he will continue his success.”

Beverette just completed his third season with the Alouettes after beginning his career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 73 career games, the 29-year-old has racked up 263 defensive tackles, 77 special teams tackles, 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.