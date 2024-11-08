Alouettes’ REC Austin Mack game-time decision for East Final

The Montreal Alouettes will have a decision to make regarding their top receiver ahead of the East Final.

Former all-star Austin Mack has been listed as a game-time decision due to a nagging hamstring issue. He did not practice on Thursday, with head coach Jason Maas dubbing it a treatment day. General manager Danny Maciocia has since said he expects Mack to play.

The 27-year-old has played in just three games since returning from the NFL earlier this year, recording 10 catches for 145 yards. In 2023, he caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games while putting up big numbers in the team’s Grey Cup run.

Canadian Regis Cibasu and returner James Letcher Jr. are the only backup receivers on the roster if Mack is unable to go, though it is likely that Reggie White Jr. would be activated from the practice roster.

Montreal will also face uncertainty at right tackle, where rookie starter Josh Donovan remains out with a knee injury. Veteran replacement Jamar McGloster is also a game-time decision due to a hand issue. Recent Global signee Nouredin Nouilli is listed as a healthy scratch and could serve as an emergency replacement.

Back in action for the Alouettes after sitting out the regular season finale are trio of Canadians — linebacker Frederic Chagnon, offensive lineman Kristian Matte, and defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund — as well as American returner James Letcher Jr. American offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli has been returned to the practice roster, while Canadian defensive end Brock Gowanlock, offensive lineman Theo Grant, receiver Nate Behar, and American returner Tyjon Lindsey have been made healthy scratches.

The Montreal Alouettes (12-5-1) will host the Toronto Argonauts (11-8) for the Eastern Final on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST at Percival Molson Stadium.