The Montreal Alouettes have added Canadian receiver Daniel Oladejo to their practice roster ahead of the East Final.

The Ottawa Redblacks selected the five-foot-ten, 192-pound target with their territorial selection in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Ottawa. He made 63 catches for 781 yards and six touchdowns over his collegiate career with the Gee-Gees, earning a second-team OUA all-star nod in 2022.

The 25-year-old dressed for 15 career CFL games with his hometown team, making four catches for 38 yards. He finished the year on Ottawa’s practice roster, making him a free agent immediately following the team’s 58-38 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final this past weekend.

The Alouettes (12-5-1) will host the Argonauts (11-8) on Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EST.