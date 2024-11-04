The Saskatchewan Roughriders have the longest odds to win the Grey Cup among the four teams still in contention for this year’s CFL title.

The Riders are coming off a 28-19 win over the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final, which saw Trevor Harris throw for 279 yards and one touchdown and A.J. Ouellette rush for 70 yards and two scores. After leading the league in takeaways during the regular season, Saskatchewan feasted on them again versus the Lions as Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr., and Nelson Lokombo intercepted Vernon Adams Jr.

Saskatchewan will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday for the West Final, marking the first postseason meeting between the two teams since 2021. The Blue Bombers won the matchup by a score of 21-17 despite committing five turnovers as Zach Collaros threw three interceptions and Drew Wolitarsky and Rasheed Bailey lost fumbles.

Winnipeg now has the shortest odds of winning the Grey Cup, overtaking the Montreal Alouettes, who were the consensus favourites heading into the playoffs. The two teams met in the CFL’s title game last year but were idle this weekend as they awaited the East and West Semi-Finals to be played.

Toronto’s odds remain the third-longest after their decisive win over the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 58-38. Chad Kelly threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while Tarvarus McFadden and Benjie Franklin scored late defensive touchdowns to seal the game.

The latest odds for this year’s Grey Cup can be found below.