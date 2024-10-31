UFC legend Georges St-Pierre visits Montreal Alouettes ahead of playoffs

The Montreal Alouettes got a surprise pre-playoff pep talk from a guy who knows a thing or two about defending title belts.

On Thursday, legendary UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre visited the team’s locker room ahead of practice. The 43-year-old native of Saint-Isidore, Que. addressed the team about the mentality needed to become a champion, before posing for pictures with players.

I came to visit my boys from the Montreal Alouettes. ?

Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/i4UuTerQYB — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) October 31, 2024

De la belle visite au stade! Merci beaucoup @GeorgesStPierre ✊ More content to come?#Alouettes | photos prises avec Motorola RAZR+ pic.twitter.com/f2VJkBErpR — Y – Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 31, 2024

St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, having twice held the UFC Welterweight Championship belt and successfully defended it nine times between 2007 and 2013. After a four-year hiatus, he returned to the sport in 2017 and won the UFC Middleweight Championship belt before retiring due to ulcerative colitis. He posted a 26-2 career record, winning eight times by knockout and six by submission. He is a member of the UFC Hall of Fame and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

The Alouettes are in the process of defending their Grey Cup title from 2023 and are currently on a bye after finishing first place in the East Division. They practiced on Thursday for the last time before a four-day break and will return to team activities on Tuesday.

Montreal (12-5-1) will host the winner of the East Semi-Final between the Ottawa Redblacks (9-8-1) and Toronto Argonauts (10-7) for the East Final on Saturday, November 9.