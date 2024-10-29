Jason Maas has ‘little hope’ Mustafa Johnson will play again this year for Alouettes

It appears as though Mustafa Johnson’s season is over in La Belle Province.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound native of Aurora, Co. made 15 starts along the interior of the defensive line this season before suffering a knee injury that’s kept him out for the past month. Head coach Jason Maas indicated on Tuesday that it’s unlikely Johnson will see the field again this year.

“It’s gonna be hope, that’s about it,” Maas told 3DownNation reporter Pablo Herrera-Vergara. “We’ve still got this week and then maybe next week to see him but it’s little hope, I’ll just keep it at that.”

Johnson made 35 defensive tackles and six sacks this year after being named an East Division all-star a year ago. Had he not been injured, the 25-year-old would likely have considered serious consideration for all-star status again this season.

Montreal made Johnson the CFL’s fifth-highest-paid defensive lineman this past off-season with a contract worth $200,000 for 2024.

The Alouettes (12-5-1) will host the East Final on Saturday, Nov. 9 against the Ottawa Redblacks (9-8-1) or Toronto Argonauts (10-8).