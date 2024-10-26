Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch first place in West for fourth straight year

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host the West Final at Princess Auto Stadium for a fourth consecutive year.

The team clinched first place in the West Division courtesy of a 28-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon. The Saskatchewan Roughriders could have leap-frogged their prairie rivals in the event of a loss but now have nothing to play for in the final game of the 2024 CFL regular season.

Winnipeg last failed to qualify for the West Final in 2017, making six straight appearances. They’ve emerged victorious in the last four of those games, including all three in which they have hosted. The B.C. Lions have been the punching bag lately, losing 28-20 in 2022 and 24-13 in 2023.

The Blue Bombers have had less success in Grey Cups, splitting their last four appearances. They’ve lost consecutive CFL title games, falling to the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes in back-to-back years.

The West Final is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers (11-7) will host either the Lions or Roughriders, depending on the result of next Saturday’s West Semi-Final in Regina.