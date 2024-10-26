‘Our piss is hot right now’: Redblacks’ QB Dru Brown channels Packers’ Matt LaFleur after ending losing skid

The Ottawa Redblacks are stealing a page from the Green Bay Packers’ playbook heading into the CFL playoffs.

Speaking to TSN’s Claire Hanna on the field following his team’s thrilling 37-31 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, quarterback Dru Brown used an interesting turn of phrase to describe what the win meant entering the postseason.

“I would say our piss is hot right now so we should be rolling. We’ll see,” he grinned.

Urine temperature has been a, um, hot topic in pro football lately thanks to Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur, who regularly insists that his players need to “wake up with their piss hot” to win games. While the NFL bench boss has been using the questionable terminology since at least 2021, it garnered international attention when the team’s social media employed it in a baffling meme after their 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday.

You know the vibes pic.twitter.com/1DYQvQq1Q4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 21, 2024

Despite already having a playoff spot assured, the Redblacks needed to capture some of that same energy amid a five-game losing streak. They did so by stopping a surging Ticats team three times from the one-yard line as time expired, with cornerback Alijah McGhee making the deciding tackle on running back Ante Milanovic-Litre to secure a six-point win.

“It’s just relentless, that’s the type of guys we have on this team,” defensive tackle Michael Wakefield told TSN. “We’ve been down however many weeks, but we still been fighting. That’s been our motto all year. We’re going to fight to the end, we’re going to never quit. That’s the situation you’ve seen. We fought to the end, and it came out in our favour.”

For his part, Brown exhibited a toasty bladder by completing 26-of-38 passes for 445 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It was his second consecutive 400-yard game since returning from an ankle injury that cost him two weeks, for which he credited the team doctors and training staff.

Even though the Redblacks could not improve their seeding beyond third place in the East Division, Brown still saw plenty of reasons to get motivated against Hamilton.

“It was an opportunity to come out and compete with our guys, and I don’t think we take that for granted,” he explained. “This team is never going to be the same again. There might be some key pieces that stay, but no one team is the same from one year to the next. We’re trying to stay for every moment with one another and put stuff on tape like we know we can.”

After snapping their losing skid against arguably the hottest team in the CFL over the second half of the year, Ottawa (9-8-1) will go on the road to take on the Toronto Argonauts (10-8) in the East Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2. While he refrained from gauging the warmth of his pee, Wakefield agreed with his quarterback about the importance of this performance.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “We wanted to get this win to get the most momentum that we could have going into the playoffs and we’re coming out of this game very confident.”