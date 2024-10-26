Edmonton Elks sign rookie RB Justin Rankin to one-year extension

The Edmonton Elks have signed rookie running back Justin Rankin to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2025.

Rankin originally joined the Elks in training camp but was released on May 19, before being re-signed on July 21. The Northwest Missouri State became the driving force behind the Elks’ league-leading rushing attack, racking up 765 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries.

The five-foot-10, 215-pound back eclipsed the 100-yard plateau four times in 11 games, while not receiving more than 17 carries in a single contest. Rankin finished second in the Canadian Football League in rushes of over 20 yards with 10, one behind league leader Brady Oliveira who had 130 more carries than the Elks rusher. He also led all qualifying running backs with an incredible 7.8 yards per carry average.

Prior to joining the CFL, the Ohio native played for the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League in 2023, where he won the IFL National Championship. Rankin would finish second in the league in both rushing yards (923) and touchdowns (45) with the Panthers. The 27-year-old also had stops with the Frisco Fighters in 2022 and the Bismarck Bucks in 2021.

Javon Leake, the other member of Edmonton’s backfield in the regular-season finale, is slated to hit free agency this offseason. Former 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Brown finished the year on the practice roster and is now free to sign with any other club.