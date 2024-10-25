RB Walter Fletcher, REC Austin Mack to play in Alouettes’ finale

The Montreal Alouettes are resting fewer key pieces than most expected for their regular-season finale on Saturday, including re-inserting two major offensive weapons into the lineup.

Running back Walter Fletcher and receiver Austin Mack will both play after sitting out last week. Fletcher has carried 129 times for 711 yards and three touchdowns through 16 games, while catching 67 passes for 641 yards and three more majors through the air. Mack has only played two games since returning from the NFL, notching seven catches for 124 yards, but was a CFL all-star in 2023.

The pair will catch passes from quarterback Cody Fajardo, who will get the start as Jason Maas’ offence looks to regain its form. Running back Stevie Scott III and Canadian receiver Shedler Fervius have been returned to the practice roster to make room for the starting pair.

The offence will have to make do without right tackle Josh Donovan, who exited last week’s game with a knee injury. Jamar McGloster will step in to replace him but is listed as a game-time decision with a hand injury. Canadian Theo Grant will dress as a seventh offensive lineman.

Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian, defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, will also be out this week with a quad injury. The 28-year-old has recorded 36 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, seven sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 games. Lwal Uguak will start in his place, with Brock Gowanlock drawing into the lineup.

Kick returner James Letcher Jr. will be the only player to sit out this week as a healthy scratch. Rookie Tyjon Lindsey will get the nod for his first CFL appearance.

The Alouettes (12-4-1) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-7) on Saturday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.