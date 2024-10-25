3DownNation CFL picks: can Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch first place?

It’s time for the final week of the CFL regular season as we’re back to a full four-game slate across the country.

Ben Grant, our contributor out of Toronto, has taken a stranglehold on our picks straight-up and against the spread, holding a lead over Joel Gasson and Santino Filoso in the two categories, respectively.

Here are our picks for Week 20 in the CFL.

Friday, Oct. 25: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Redblacks are fielding a veteran-laden roster despite this game meaning nothing in the standings as the team looks to snap a five-game losing skid ahead of next week’s East Semi-Final in Toronto. Bralon Addison has moved to Ottawa’s starting running back spot as Khalan Laborn was demoted to the practice roster, while Hamilton has turned to rookie Isaiah Wooden in the return game for what will be their final game of the year after missing the postseason for the first time since 2017.

ABBOTT: Picking the Redblacks is risky, but they must carry over last week’s fourth-quarter surge to restore faith for the postseason.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: If Ottawa doesn’t win this week, it’s a bad omen for their playoff chances.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

DURRELL: Hamilton ends their season with a third consecutive 8-10 record.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

FILOSO: The Ticats are playing much better football and have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against Ottawa. Plus, using a receiver at running back is a choice.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: Ottawa gets one before the playoffs as Hamilton is ready for the offseason to begin.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GRANT: My theme for this week will be picking against teams that have less to play for. The Redblacks are trying to get healthy for the playoffs and the Ticats are trying to finish strong.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Hamilton will win because the Redblacks will try everything to stay healthy, no matter the result.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: Last week looked like a game the Redblacks can build on.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: Hamilton is just the better team right now.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: Hamilton has been on fire lately and the Redblacks’ struggles don’t seem like they will be fixed overnight.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 6, Ottawa 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 7, Ottawa 3.

Friday, Oct. 25: Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks — 9:30 p.m. EDT

The Argonauts are resting nine starters for this game including franchise quarterback Chad Kelly as they look to stay healthy heading into the postseason. Cameron Dukes will be under centre for the Boatmen as he looks to improve on his 4-4 record as a starter this season, while Deonta McMahon will play in place of Ka’Deem Carey. The Elks, meanwhile, will have Canadian quarterback Tre Ford at the helm in what could be his last game with the team depending on how free agency shapes up this off-season.

ABBOTT: Toronto is the better team but they are resting too many key bodies.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Everyone gets the week off for the Argos.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

DURRELL: Toronto is dressing a young line up, so I’ll take the Elks to send their fans into the off-season with some form of happiness.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: With nothing but pride on the line, give me the team looking to put on a show for the home crowd.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: The Argos keep rolling.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GRANT: The Elks will want to build some momentum for next season, while the Argos just want to get out of Edmonton healthy.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Elks will want this one more and Toronto is resting their best players.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: You have to think Edmonton can beat the skeleton crew Toronto is sending out west.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: Toronto is resting players, so the Elks find a way to close out with a win at home.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: The Argos made their statement last week, this week will be one for rest. Elks will look to finish strong.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 9, Toronto 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 9, Toronto 1.

Friday, Oct. 26: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Montreal Alouettes — 3:00 p.m. EDT

Winnipeg can clinch first place in the West Division with a win, which is why they’re expected to send their full starting lineup to La Belle Province. Veteran defensive back Brandon Alexander won’t play due to a hand injury but the rest of the lineup should remain intact, including Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian nominee Brady Oliveira. The Alouettes have nothing to play for in this game but will surely look to be competitive after last week’s blowout loss to the B.C. Lions.

ABBOTT: The Bombers need it more but this is a wide line for a trip to Montreal.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Montreal will be running a very vanilla game plan against their likely Grey Cup opponent.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

DURRELL: The Bombers have a lot to play for still. I’d imagine they’ll come out looking to prove a point and exact some revenge against Montreal for their past two meetings.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: The Alouettes will be looking to stay healthy, whereas the Bombers are trying to lock down the rights to host the West Final.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: The Bombers should lock down first in the West as questions continue to arise in Montreal.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GRANT: Winnipeg has something to play for but this spread is starting to get out of hand. Montreal wants to stay healthy but they don’t want to get crushed either.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Winnipeg will want this one way more and the Als should rest some of their starters for the second half.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: This line has grown a little too wide but the Blue Bombers need this game and Montreal doesn’t.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: When Winnipeg needs a win for first in the West, they’ve always found a way.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: Winnipeg needs this one and Montreal hasn’t shown a whole lot since they clinched everything. I don’t think they’ll change that now.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 10, Montreal 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 5, Montreal 5.

Friday, Oct. 26: Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders — 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Riders could clinch first place in the West Division with a win, provided the Blue Bombers lose to Montreal earlier this same day. The team is riding a four-game winning streak, which started with a 37-29 win over the Stampeders late last month when Ryquell Armstead ran for 207 yards. Calgary, meanwhile, is riding a nine-game winless skid and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2004. Jake Maier is expected to start for Cowtown with Matthew Shiltz out due to injury.

ABBOTT: Even if the Riders have to play this game heartbroken, the Stamps don’t scare me.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Winnipeg winning will put the Riders into “stay healthy” mode, which will probably still be enough to beat the Stampeders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

DURRELL: Stamps fans are finally put out of their misery.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: Calgary is the ninth-best team in the CFL only because there isn’t a tenth team.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GASSON: Will we see Jack Coan for the Riders?

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

GRANT: This game likely won’t mean anything by the time kickoff rolls around, but Saskatchewan’s lineup has to be set as though it does just in case the Bombers lose.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This game is the last rehearsal for the Riders before the playoffs. They will be ready to go.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: Calgary looks like a team ready for the off-season.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: The Riders put this horse to pasture.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: Even if the game ends up meaning nothing for the Riders, I can’t imagine Corey Mace letting his old squad off the mat in Regina.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 10, Calgary 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 10, Calgary 0.

Records to date (straight-up)

GRANT — 49-26-2

GASSON — 47-28-2

FILOSO — 46-29-2

ABBOTT — 45-30-2

HERRERA-VERGARA — 45-30-2

HOSKINS — 45-30-2

KLEIN — 43-32-2

DURRELL — 41-34-2

HODGE — 40-35-2

BALLANTINE — 34-41-2

Records to date (against the spread)

GRANT — 47-30

FILOSO — 44-33

GASSON — 44-33

HODGE — 43-34

DURRELL — 40-37

HERRERA-VERGARA — 40-37

HOSKINS — 40-37

ABBOTT — 39-38

KLEIN — 37-40

BALLANTINE — 31-46