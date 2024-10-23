Winnipeg Blue Bombers favoured over Alouettes in possible West Final-clincher

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have opened as moderate favourites over the Montreal Alouettes for their critical matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams haven’t met since their season-opening Grey Cup rematch on June 6. The Alouettes won the game at Princess Auto Stadium by a score of 27-12 as Cody Fajardo threw two touchdown passes to Tyson Philpot. Winnipeg generated only 284 yards of net offence in the loss and committed three turnovers, including an interception from Zach Collaros and fumbles from Myron Mitchell and Nic Demski.

Winnipeg recently won eight straight games to move up the West Division standings, though the team’s streak was snapped this past week in a 14-11 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The Blue Bombers can clinch first place in the West Division for the fourth straight season with a win over the Alouettes, though a loss would give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a chance to do the same with a win over the Calgary Stampeders.

Montreal rested offensive starters Walter Fletcher and Austin Mack this past week in a 27-3 loss to the B.C. Lions. The game was meaningless in the standings as the Alouettes had already clinched first place in the East Division, though right tackle Joshua Donavan appeared to suffer a serious leg injury and was replaced by veteran Jamar McGloster.

It remains unclear how many players head coach Jason Maas plans to rest this week as the Alouettes have yet to start practicing as of the publishing of this article. Cody Fajardo played the first half of the team’s loss to B.C. and completed seven-of-nine pass attempts for 67 yards before giving way to Davis Alexander, who posted similar numbers.

The Blue Bombers (10-7) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (12-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 27 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The rest of the lines for Week 21 in the CFL are as follows.