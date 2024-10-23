Triple honouree Rolan Milligan Jr. headlines 2024 CFL team award winners

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the team award winners for the 2024 season.
The winners were selected by each team’s head coach and four local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and Most Outstanding Rookie.
Several players were honoured in multiple categories, including Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. who was honoured as his team’s M.O.P., Defensive Player, and Special Teams Player. Others to receive multiple selections include B.C. Lions’ receiver Justin McInnis, Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira, Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker Tyrice Beverette, Calgary Stampeders’ linebacker Cameron Judge, and Ottawa Redblacks’ offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais.
Team award winners will now move on to a second round of voting to determine division finalists, which will be announced on October 31. The East and West Division nominees will go head-to-head in Vancouver during the sold-out CFL Awards on Thursday, November 14, as part of the Grey Cup Festival. CFL on TSN panellists Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall will host the evening ceremony from the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Viewers can tune in via the league’s live-streaming platform, CFL+.
2024 TEAM AWARD WINNERS
* Denotes a unanimous selection
Most Outstanding Player
- BC | Justin McInnis
- Edmonton | Eugene Lewis
- Calgary | Reggie Begelton*
- Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*
- Winnipeg | Brady Oliveira*
- Hamilton | Bo Levi Mitchell*
- Toronto | Ka’Deem Carey
- Ottawa | Justin Hardy*
- Montreal | Tyrice Beverette*
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
- BC | Garry Peters
- Edmonton | Nyles Morgan
- Calgary | Cameron Judge*
- Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*
- Winnipeg | Tyrell Ford
- Hamilton | Jamal Peters
- Toronto | DaShaun Amos
- Ottawa | Michael Wakefield*
- Montreal | Tyrice Beverette
Most Outstanding Canadian
- BC | Justin McInnis*
- Edmonton | Kurleigh Gittens Jr.
- Calgary | Cameron Judge
- Saskatchewan | Samuel Emilus
- Winnipeg | Brady Oliveira*
- Hamilton | Kiondré Smith
- Toronto | Lirim Hajrullahu
- Ottawa | Drew Desjarlais
- Montreal | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
- BC | Jarell Broxton*
- Edmonton | Martez Ivey
- Calgary | Sean McEwen
- Saskatchewan | Logan Ferland*
- Winnipeg | Stanley Bryant*
- Hamilton | Brandon Revenberg
- Toronto | Ryan Hunter
- Ottawa | Drew Desjarlais
- Montreal | Pier-Olivier Lestage
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
- BC | Sean Whyte*
- Edmonton | Jake Julien*
- Calgary | René Paredes*
- Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*
- Winnipeg | Sergio Castillo*
- Hamilton | Marc Liegghio
- Toronto | Janarion Grant
- Ottawa | Adarius Pickett
- Montreal | James Letcher Jr.
Most Outstanding Rookie
- BC | Ayinde Eley
- Edmonton | Nick Anderson*
- Calgary | Clarence Hicks
- Saskatchewan | Trevor Reid
- Winnipeg | Ontaria Wilson*
- Hamilton | Shemar Bridges*
- Toronto | Makai Polk
- Ottawa | Kalil Pimpleton*
- Montreal | Geoffrey Cantin-Arku