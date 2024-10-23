Triple honouree Rolan Milligan Jr. headlines 2024 CFL team award winners

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the team award winners for the 2024 season.

The winners were selected by each team’s head coach and four local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and Most Outstanding Rookie.

Several players were honoured in multiple categories, including Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. who was honoured as his team’s M.O.P., Defensive Player, and Special Teams Player. Others to receive multiple selections include B.C. Lions’ receiver Justin McInnis, Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira, Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker Tyrice Beverette, Calgary Stampeders’ linebacker Cameron Judge, and Ottawa Redblacks’ offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais.

Team award winners will now move on to a second round of voting to determine division finalists, which will be announced on October 31. The East and West Division nominees will go head-to-head in Vancouver during the sold-out CFL Awards on Thursday, November 14, as part of the Grey Cup Festival. CFL on TSN panellists Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall will host the evening ceremony from the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Viewers can tune in via the league’s live-streaming platform, CFL+.

2024 TEAM AWARD WINNERS

​* Denotes a unanimous selection

Most Outstanding Player

BC | Justin McInnis

Edmonton | Eugene Lewis

Calgary | Reggie Begelton*

Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*

Winnipeg | Brady Oliveira*

Hamilton | Bo Levi Mitchell*

Toronto | Ka’Deem Carey

Ottawa | Justin Hardy*

Montreal | Tyrice Beverette*

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

BC | Garry Peters

Edmonton | Nyles Morgan

Calgary | Cameron Judge*

Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*

Winnipeg | Tyrell Ford

Hamilton | Jamal Peters

Toronto | DaShaun Amos

Ottawa | Michael Wakefield*

Montreal | Tyrice Beverette

Most Outstanding Canadian

BC | Justin McInnis*

Edmonton | Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

Calgary | Cameron Judge

Saskatchewan | Samuel Emilus

Winnipeg | Brady Oliveira*

Hamilton | Kiondré Smith

Toronto | Lirim Hajrullahu

Ottawa | Drew Desjarlais

Montreal | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

BC | Jarell Broxton*

Edmonton | Martez Ivey

Calgary | Sean McEwen

Saskatchewan | Logan Ferland*

Winnipeg | Stanley Bryant*

Hamilton | Brandon Revenberg

Toronto | Ryan Hunter

Ottawa | Drew Desjarlais

Montreal | Pier-Olivier Lestage

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

BC | Sean Whyte*

Edmonton | Jake Julien*

Calgary | René Paredes*

Saskatchewan | Rolan Milligan Jr.*

Winnipeg | Sergio Castillo*

Hamilton | Marc Liegghio

Toronto | Janarion Grant

Ottawa | Adarius Pickett

Montreal | James Letcher Jr.

Most Outstanding Rookie