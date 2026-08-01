Atlanta Falcons sign Canadian offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron to $96 million extension: report

Photo: Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have signed Canadian offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron to a four-year contract extension.

According to ESPN insiders Mike Garafolo and Jeremy Fowler, the new deal is worth $96 million overall, which includes $60 million guaranteed. With an average annual value of $24 million, that ties the Victoriaville, Que., native with Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys as the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Bergeron was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 38th overall, by the Falcons. He has since appeared in 49 games for the team, starting every single one of them. Notably, he has never been selected to a Pro Bowl, despite his lucrative new extension.

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The six-foot-six, 316-pound blocker was a two-time All-ACC selection at Syracuse University, recording 39 consecutive starts in his four-year college career. Bergeron previously attended Cégep de Thetford in south central Quebec and became the first player in that program’s history to play NCAA football.

The 26-year-old had one year remaining on his rookie contract. He will have earned over $8.3 million in the NFL by the time his new deal kicks in.

The Falcons will open the 2026 regular season on Sunday, September 13, when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.