B.C. Lions bring back Christian Olmstead

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have brought back American offensive lineman Christian Olmstead, the team announced on Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 302-pound blocker dressed for both the team’s preseason games but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

The 28-year-old spent the 2021 season on the practice roster with the Montreal Alouettes. He played for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the UFL in 2023.

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The native of Florence, Ky. native played in 42 collegiate games at Findlay University, an NCAA Division II program located in Findlay, Ohio

The B.C. Lions (1-5) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, July 30 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions lost a one-sided game to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Blue Bombers suffered a blowout defeat to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 30 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.