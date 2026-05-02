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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign three American edge rushers

Photo courtesy: David Friederich/B.C. Lions

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed three American defensive linemen, including Eric Black, Antoineo Harris, and David Reese.

Black has had CFL stints with the Edmonton Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Ottawa Redblacks since 2024. The six-foot-four, 247-pound defender dressed for two regular-season games, both with the Elks, and recorded four defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

The native of Rochester, N.Y. played collegiately at the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University.

Harris finished his collegiate career at the University of Connecticut in 2025, recording 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks over 13 games.

The six-foot-three, 253-pound native of Chicago, Ill. played at New Mexico in 2024, where he made 29 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks over 10 games. He previously played at Iowa Central Community College and Indiana State.

Reese finished his collegiate career at Syracuse University in 2025, where he made 27 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass knockdowns, and two fumble recoveries over 12 games.

The six-foot-two, 250-pound native of Fort Pierce, Fla. spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at California, recording 58 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, and five pass knockdowns.

These moves came one day after Winnipeg moved defensive end Matt Jaworski to the retired list. The six-foot-five, 260-pound defender played one regular-season game in 2025, recording one defensive tackle and one sack.

The Blue Bombers have also released American linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle. The 29-year-old native of Battle Creek, Mich. has never dressed for a regular-season CFL game.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Winnipeg will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23 and its regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Winnipeg finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

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