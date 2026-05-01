Ottawa Redblacks sign CFL Draft picks, including Regina native Charlie Parks

Photo courtesy: Electric Umbrella/Liam Richards

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed five 2026 Canadian Draft picks and two national free agents.

Emeric Boutin, who was selected in the second round, 13th overall, spent four years at Laval University. He recorded 38 receptions for 540 yards with three touchdowns while averaging 14.2 yards per catch. The six-foot-three, 230-pound tight end earned two first-team All-Canadian selections in U Sports.

Charlie Parks, who was selected in the fourth round, 31st overall, spent four years with the University of Saskatchewan. The six-foot-four, 240-pound defensive end recorded 30 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 12 games to help the Huskies reach the Vanier Cup last year. He was named the Canada West Most Outstanding Lineman and a finalist for the J.P. Metras Trophy, as well as a first-team All-Canadian.

Alassane Diouf, who was selected in the fifth round, 39th overall, played his collegiate football at the University of Montreal. He was a three-time All-Canadian at guard for the Carabins and won a Vanier Cup lst November. The six-foot-two, 302-pound blocker is the reigning RSEQ Lineman of the Year.

Benjamin Dobson, who was selected in the fifth round, 41st overall, played his collegiate football at the University of Calgary. During four seasons with the Dinos, the six-foot-one, 205-pound linebacker recorded 91 total tackles, five tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks.

Josh Connors, who was selected in the eighth round, 66th overall, earned Atlantic University Sport all-star honours at linebacker in 2023 and then sat out in 2024 while transferring to Wilfrid Laurier University.

Patrick Cumberbatch, an athletic defensive back who went unselected in the 2026 Canadian Draft, signed as an undrafted free agent. He played 31 OUA games over four seasons at the University of Ottawa, recording 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, 10 pass knockdowns and five interceptions.

Ottawa also signed Canadian long snapper Benjamin Huot. The six-foot-two, 200-pound athlete played his collegiate football at the University of Sherbrooke.

The Redblacks selected Purdue offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft and it appears he could be a day-one starter. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Jake Maier, running back Greg Bell, linebacker A.J. Allen, and strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. The team will play its first preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, May 22 and its first regular-season game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 6.

In 2025, Ottawa finished fourth in the East Division standings with a 4-14 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Ryan Dinwiddie was hired as the team’s head coach and general manager after Bob Dyce was fired.