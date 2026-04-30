Ottawa Redblacks’ starting centre Peter Godber retires from CFL

Photo courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks offensive lineman Peter Godber has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 31-year-old played 11 games last season as Ottawa’s starting centre. The team selected a potential replacement, Purdue offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro, with the first overall pick in Tuesday’s CFL Canadian Draft.

“Today, I announce my retirement from professional football. Growing up, I attended CFL games every year with my dad, so having the chance to be part of this league truly was a dream come true,” Godber wrote in a statement. “It’s been an honour to compete in front of such passionate fans over the past eight years. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent three outstanding organizations: the B.C. Lions, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Ottawa Redblacks. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and everyone who supported me along the way, as well as the support staff, training staff, equipment staff, surgeons, and all those who work behind the scenes to make it all possible.”

Godber was originally selected by the B.C. Lions with the third overall pick in the first round of the 2018 CFL Draft out of Rice University. The Toronto native went on to play 82 games over his seven seasons as a pro and made 73 starts, spending time with the Lions, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Redblacks.

The Ottawa Redblacks were the CFL’s most active team in free agency, adding players like quarterback Jake Maier, running back Greg Bell, offensive lineman Martez Ivey, defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker A.J. Allen, strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis, and defensive back Demerio Houston. The team also had a few key departures, including quarterback Dustin Crum (Montreal Alouettes), strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett (Toronto Argonauts), and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon (Montreal Alouettes).

In 2025, Ottawa finished fourth in the East Division standings with a 4-14 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Ryan Dinwiddie was hired as the team’s head coach and general manager after the firing of Bob Dyce.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. The team will play its first preseason game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, May 22, and its first regular-season game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 6.