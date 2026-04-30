Winnipeg Blue Bombers name Danny McManus senior assistant GM, promote Jim Jauch

Photo courtesy: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have handed out new titles to two established members of the team’s personnel department.

Longtime assistant general manager Danny McManus is now credited as the team’s senior assistant general manager, while senior director of player personnel Jim Jauch has been shifted to assistant general manager.

McManus is in his 12th year with the organization in a personnel role and played a critical role in Winnipeg’s run of five-straight Grey Cup appearances. The 60-year-old enjoyed a 17-year Canadian Football Hall of Fame career at quarterback with five different franchises, throwing for 53,255 yards. He first joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ scouting department in 2009 and was hired by Winnipeg as their assistant general manager on December 2, 2013.

Jauch was hired by the organization on January 10, 2025. He played five years in the CFL with Calgary, Edmonton, and Hamilton before working in personnel with the San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Toronto Argonauts, and B.C. Lions. He is the son of former Blue Bombers player and head coach Ray Jauch.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were active in free agency, signing receivers Tommy Nield and Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, and defensive back Jonathan Moxey. The team also suffered a few departures, including receiver Keric Wheatfall (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) and defensive lineman James Vaughters (Saskatchewan Roughriders). Jake Thomas, the team’s longest-tenured player, retired to become its defensive line coach.

In 2025, Winnipeg finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Winnipeg will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23 and its regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.