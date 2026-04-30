B.C. Lions release Canadian veteran Isaiah Guzylak-Messam

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have released Canadian linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam ahead of the start of training camp.

The 31-year-old saw action in eight games last season due to injury and made two special teams tackles. In 90 career CFL games, Guzylak-Messam amassed 38 defensive tackles, 54 special teams tackles, and a sack.

The Hamilton native was selected 34th overall in the fourth round of the 2018 CFL Draft after an outstanding four-year stint at Wilfrid Laurier University. Guzylak-Messam was named an OUA second-team all-star in 2017, having recorded 82 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups over 24 career games at the U Sports level.

The B.C. Lions signed defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey after they were released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes, respectively, though the team was relatively inactive in free agency. The team’s major departure was All-CFL offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, who signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In 2025, B.C. finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. They beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. B.C. will play its first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23, and its first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.