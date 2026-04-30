Saskatchewan Roughriders’ CFL draft pick Seth Hundeby retires

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Canadian linebacker Seth Hundeby has informed the Saskatchewan Roughriders that he intends to retire from football in order to pursue other professional opportunities.

Hundeby was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 CFL Draft due to the fact that he intended to return to school for a fifth year to finish his degree. While he attended training camp with the team last season, he ends his CFL career without ever playing a game.

The native of Saskatoon, Sask., was awarded the Presidents’ Trophy in 2025, which is presented to the top defensive player in all of U Sports football. Other previous winners include Nelson Lokombo, Adam Auclair, and Henoc Muamba.

Hundeby made 58 defensive tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in 2025, earning his second first-team U Sports All-Canadian selection. Over 53 career appearances, he amassed 229 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, seven pass knockdowns, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

The six-foot-three, 245-pound defender ran a 4.70-second forty-yard dash and a 6.88-second three-cone at the 2025 CFL Combine, giving him unique measurables for his size. Fans will never see how that may have translated at the next level.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders kept most of their big names in free agency but still suffered some key losses, including quarterback Jake Maier (Ottawa Redblacks), receiver Tommy Nield (Winnipeg Blue Bombers), defensive lineman Malik Carney (Edmonton Elks), linebacker A.J. Allen (Ottawa Redblacks), and strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis (Ottawa Redblacks). Micah Johnson retired to become the team’s defensive line coach, while receiver Dohnte Meyers departed for an NFL shot with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2025, Saskatchewan finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Saskatchewan will play its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18 and its first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.