Saskatchewan Roughriders move Sheldrick Redwine to retired list, sign one

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have moved American defensive back Sheldrick Redwine to the retired list.

The 29-year-old Redwine signed with the Riders in mid-September last year. He suited up in four regular season games, recording eight defensive tackles.

Redwine appeared in 34 NFL games between 2019 and 2023, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders. He was selected in the fourth round, 119th overall during the 2019 NFL Draft by Cleveland. The six-foot, 196-pound DB started eight games, all in his first two seasons with the Browns, registering 77 total tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, one interception.

Redwine earned over $3.5 million USD while playing in the NFL.

Prior to his time as a professional, Redwine played four seasons at the University of Miami. In 49 games as a Hurricane, he collected 164 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, seven tackles for loss, five interceptions, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Miami, FL native was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference honourable mention as a senior in 2018.

In a corresponding transaction, the Roughriders signed American defensive back Austin McKinney.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound McKinney spent two collegiate seasons at Northwest Missouri State University and suited up for 22 games as a Bearcat. He started 11 games in his senior season, recording 31 tackles, nine pass deflections and one interception leading to invitations to the Trillion Tropical Bowl and FCS Bowl.

McKinney attended an NFL rookie mini-camp with Cleveland in 2025. Over his two seasons 2023 and 2024 with the Bearcats, the Battle Creek, MI native tallied 54 tackles, one of tackle for loss, 16 pass deflections, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Prior to attending Northwest Missouri State, McKinney spent time at Saddleback College as he recorded 33 tackles and three interceptions to earn the team’s defensive MVP award. His collegiate career began at Saginaw Valley State University.