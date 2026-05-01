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Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts release Ryder Varga

Courtesy: Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts have released Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga. The move appeared on the CFL’s transactions page on Thursday and Varga’s agent confirmed the move to 3DownNation on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old recorded 10 special teams tackles over 13 regular-season games with the Boatmen in 2025 before suffering a torn ACL in September. It appears unlikely he would have passed his physical with the team when training camp opens later this month.

The native of Regina, Sask. was originally a third-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He made 82 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, and two sacks over 36 regular-season games with the team but was traded to Toronto last offseason in exchange for offensive lineman Dejon Allen.

Varga played collegiately at the University of Regina, where he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2022.

The Toronto Argonauts recently selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding depth up front. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Toronto will play its first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23, then its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

In 2025, Toronto finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.

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