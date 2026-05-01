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Chase Claypool attempting NFL comeback with Green Bay Packers

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym

It appears Canadian receiver Chase Claypool is trying to get back into the NFL.

The six-foot-four, 238-pound target is attending rookie minicamp with the Green Bay Packers, per multiple reports, where he’ll look to sign his first NFL contract in two years. Green Bay’s rookie minicamp is scheduled for May 1 to 2.

Claypool was originally a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a sensational rookie season with the team, making 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, and rushing 10 times for 16 yards and two additional scores.

The native of Abbotsford, B.C. caught 91 passes for 1,171 yards and three touchdowns over another 23 regular-season games in Pittsburgh, though he was traded to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 1, 2022 in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Claypool wasn’t particularly effective with the Bears, making 18 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown over 10 regular-season games. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5, 2023 in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and made four catches for 26 yards with the team before the expiration of his contract.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, though he was released with an injury settlement after suffering a torn ligament in his toe. He has remained a free agent since.

Claypool’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who added him to their negotiation list on April 4, 2024. The Roughriders indicated last spring that they’d been in contact with Claypool, though it’s unclear if any serious contract negotiations took place.

His mother, Jasmine, is from Hudson Bay, Sask., which is located 400 kilometres northeast of Regina.

Claypool played collegiately at the University of Notre Dame, where he made 150 catches for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns over 50 games.

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