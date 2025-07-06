Canadian receiver Chase Claypool reveals he suffered season-ending injury in 2024 with Bills

Canadian receiver Chase Claypool recently took to social media to reveal why things didn’t work out with the Buffalo Bills in 2024.

“I tore a ligament and a tendon in my second toe and have been rehabbing, working out, and recovering every day for the past year,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am back to being the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been and couldn’t be more excited to step back out on the field and let my actions speak for themselves. I deeply and truly believe that the pieces will align, and I will work my way into the position to show off what’s been suppressed these last two years.”

The native of Abbotsford, B.C. signed a one-year contract with the team last May but was released with an injury settlement in August. He used to time to rehabilitate the injury and get ready for his next professional opportunity, which he’s actively seeking.

The six-foot-four, 238-pound target was a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 and again to the Miami Dolphins in 2023 before joining Buffalo as a free agent in 2024. He has remained a free agent since his release from the Bills.

In 58 career NFL games, Claypool has caught 175 passes for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed 33 times for 171 yards and two scores. His career earnings total a little more than $8 million USD.

Claypool’s CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who had some communication with the veteran receiver this offseason. Claypool has a connection to the prairie province as his mother, Jasmine, is originally from Hudson Bay, Sask., though it remains unclear if he’s open to playing in the CFL if an NFL opportunity doesn’t arise.