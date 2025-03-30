Saskatchewan Roughriders have communicated with veteran Canadian NFL receiver Chase Claypool

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have had communication with veteran Canadian NFL receiver Chase Claypool, general manager Jeremy O’Day told 3DownNation at the CFL Combine.

The 26-year-old has been a free agent since August 15 last year when he was released by the Buffalo Bills with an injury settlement. The Riders own Claypool’s CFL rights as he’s on the team’s negotiation list, a spot he’s held since April 2, 2024.

O’Day said a team staff member reached out and spoke with Claypool directly, who appeared receptive to the conversation. It remains unclear whether the six-foot-four, 238-pound pass catcher would consider coming up to the CFL.

In 58 career NFL games, Claypool has recorded 175 receptions for 2,261 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has rushed 33 times for 171 yards and two scores while connecting on one passing touchdown. During his professional career to date, the Abbotsford, B.C. native has earned over $8 million USD.

Claypool put on a phenomenal performance at the 2020 NFL combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He recorded a 40.5-inch vertical leap, a 10-foot, six-inch broad jump and 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

He exploded as a rookie after being selected in the second round, 49th overall, during the 2020 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. The Notre Dame product caught 62 passes for 873 yards with nine touchdowns and scored two more along the ground, becoming the fourth receiver in NFL history to score 10 touchdowns in his first 10 career games.

The big target scored the longest NFL scrimmage touchdown ever by a Canadian player and became the first NFL rookie to score four touchdowns in a single game. His production remained steady in 2021 as he made 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball 13 times for 96 yards.

The Steelers traded him to Chicago in exchange for a second-round pick partway through the 2022 season. He dressed for seven games with the Bears, catching 14 passes for 140 yards but was traded again in 2023 to Miami for a sixth-round pick. With the Dolphins, he caught four passes for 26 yards.

Claypool has a Saskatchewan connection: his mother Jasmine is from Hudson Bay, SK.