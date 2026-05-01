Toronto Argonauts sign three 2026 Canadian Draft picks

Photo courtesy: Windsor Lancers.

The Toronto Argonauts have signed three 2026 Canadian Draft selections.

Ethan John, who was selected in the second round, 16th overall, played 10 games for the University of Windsor in 2025, recording 72 tackles and two pass breakups. Over three seasons with the Lancers, the Minnesota-born John notched 197 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two sacks and one interception in 29 games. The five-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back won Windsor’s prestigious DeMarco Award in 2025 as the top male student-athlete who best combines academics and athletics. He was named a second-team OUA all-star last year.

Nathan Walker, who was selected in the seventh round, 57th overall, was a second-team OUA all-star in 2025 after making 11-of-15 field goal attempts and 19-of-21 extra point tries in eight regular season games. The Bowmanville, ON native averaged a career-best 45.6 yards per punt last season. The kicker and punter played 29 games over four seasons for the Lions from 2022-2025.

Weagbe Mombo, who was selected in the eighth round, 67th overall, rushed for 703 yards and three touchdowns on 77 carries in 2025 for the Windsor Lancers and was named second-team OUA all-star at running back. The Toronto native played 23 games over four seasons with the Lancers from 2022 through 2025 and tallied 1,274 rush yards.

The Argonauts selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. Toronto will play its first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 23, then first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

In 2025, the Argos finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.