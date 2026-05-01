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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Kyle Fisher, Luke Brubacher retire from CFL

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

Hamilton Tiger-Cats American linebacker Kyle Fisher and Canadian defensive lineman Luke Brubacher have retired from the Canadian Football League.

Fished signed with Ticats on Friday, May 16 last year. He played 16 regular season games, recording 60 defensive tackles, nine special teams stops and one sack. The 25-year-old was pencilled in to start at weak-side linebacker entering the 2026 CFL season.

The five-foot-11, 231-pound Fisher played 58 games over five NCAA seasons at the University of Iowa, primarily as a special teamer. He recorded 64 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one sack with the Hawkeyes. The Farnhamville, IA native was originally a walk-on after playing running back in high school.

Brubacher was selected in the second round, 16th overall by Hamilton in the 2024 Canadian Draft. The six-foot-five, 246-pound athlete dressed in five games, recording two special teams stops in his rookie CFL season. The 25-year-old Listowel, ON native suffered a shoulder injury during training camp last year and missed the entire campaign.

The Ticats also released American receiver Trejan Bridges.

Hamilton selected Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Jonathan Denis with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Tre Ford, receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and linebacker Wynton McManis.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. The Tiger-Cats play their first preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, May 23 and first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 4.

In 2025, Hamilton finished first in the East Division standings with an 11-7 record, though the Tabbies lost the East Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

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