Winnipeg Blue Bombers move Matt Jaworski to retired list, sign two

Photo: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have moved American defensive lineman Matt Jaworski to the retired list.

The six-foot-five, 260-pound defender signed with the team last October, initially joining the practice roster. He dressed for one regular-season game, recording one defensive tackle and one sack.

The 23-year-old was a four-year collegiate standout at Fordham University, an FCS program located in New York City. He made 167 total tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, eight pass knockdowns, six forced fumbles, and two blocked kicks over 41 collegiate games.

The native of Buffalo, N.Y. earned a second-team All-FCS selection and was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

Jaworski’s father, Matt, played two regular-season games for the Sacramento Gold Miners in 1994.

The Blue Bombers have also signed American running back OJ Arnold and American receiver Jayden Harrison.

Arnold played four collegiate seasons at Georgia Southern, rushing for 2,016 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also made 66 receptions for 539 yards and four scores, earning a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2025.

Harrison finished his collegiate career at Notre Dame, where he made 19 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown in 2024.

The five-foot-ten, 198-pound target spent three seasons at Marshall, where he was named a first-team All-American in 2023 for returning 23 kicks for 705 yards and two touchdowns. He spent three seasons on campus, catching 63 passes for 759 yards and four scores.

The native of Pontiac, Mich. started his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, where he made eight receptions for 20 yards.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Winnipeg will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23 and its regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Winnipeg finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.