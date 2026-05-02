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Calgary Stampeders

EXCLUSIVE: Clarence Hicks lucrative contract extension details with Calgary Stampeders

Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders.

Clarence Hicks signed a lucrative three-year contract extension following his West Division all-star campaign with the Calgary Stampeders last season.

Hicks is slated to earn $221,000 in hard money for the 2026 CFL season, which includes a $100,000 signing bonus. The 27-year-old can collect $500 per game each time he’s active and plays one defensive snap, plus there’s $20,000 additional available in statistical and award incentives:

  • $5,000 for 15 sacks
  • $5,000 West Division MODP
  • $10,000 CFL MODP

The six-foot-two, 229-pound pass rusher suited up in 18 regular-season games with the Stamps in 2025. He recorded 28 defensive tackles, 12 sacks, which ranked third-most in the CFL, and forced two fumbles. For his efforts, the Pensacola, Florida native was named the team’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

In 2027, Hicks has a $126,000 base salary, $50,000 February 15 offseason roster payment, $25,000 training camp report and pass bonus, $15,000 housing, $5,000 marketing, which equals $221,000 in hard money. He has the same $29,000 additional available in per game active roster, statistical and award incentives as year one.

For 2028, Hicks has the exact same figures as the previous year. If he earns all his hard money, his total equals $663,000 over three years with $750,000 maximum value possible. That’s a large jump in compensation from the $88,500 he earned in 2025. His agreement was negotiated by Aubrey Scott who founded the Texas-based agency GoTime Sports Group.

Hicks initially signed with Calgary entering the 2024 CFL season. He registered 14 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one special teams stop as a CFL rookie.

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