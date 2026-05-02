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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders move Anthony Federico to retired list, sign five

Photo: Calgary Stampeders. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Calgary Stampeders have moved Canadian defensive lineman Anthony Federico to the retired list.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. was originally a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He spent two seasons in Steeltown, recording 10 special teams tackles over 23 regular-season games.

The six-foot-four, 235-pound defender played one regular-season game with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024, making one special teams tackle. He signed with the Stampeders later that same season and played 10 regular-season games with the club, recording two defensive tackles and two special teams tackles.

The Stampeders have also signed American receiver Rylan Davison, American offensive linemen Deon Buford and Cameron Dye, Canadian linebacker Olivier Ruest, and American defensive back Ike Larsen.

Davison played collegiately at Mercyhurst, where he made 134 receptions for 1,604 yards and 12 touchdowns, and also scored a rushing touchdown. The five-foot-ten, 202-pound native of Erie, Pa. also returned 16 kicks for 268 yards.

Buford made 32 starts over 36 collegiate games at the University of Cincinnati. The six-foot-four, 323-pound native of Detroit, Mich. was part of an offensive line in 2025 that finished No. 2 in the country with only eight sacks allowed. He previously played at the University of Kentucky, playing 15 games and making two starts.

Dye finished his collegiate career at Southern Illinois, where he made 20 starts over 24 games at left and right tackle, earning an All-Missouri Valley Conference honourable mention. The six-foot-two, 303-pound blocker from Greenwood, S.C. previously played at Georgia State, where he dressed for one game.

Ruest went unselected in the recent 2026 CFL Draft out of Université Laval. The five-foot-eleven, 216-pound native of Quebec City helped the Rouge et Or win the Vanier Cup in 2024 playing primarily on special teams. He previously played at Western, recording 23 defensive tackles, one interception, and one pass defended.

Larsen played five seasons at Utah State, where he made 36 starts over 45 games. The five-foot-ten, 198-pound defender recorded 272 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 22 passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble, and a school-record five blocked kicks. The native of Gainesville, Fla. was a three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection.

The Calgary Stampeders recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Calgary will play its first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18 and its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

In 2025, Calgary finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.

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