Analyzing every pick in the 2025 CFL Draft

The 2025 CFL Draft is finally here, which means it's time to analyze all 72 picks as they roll in over eight rounds on Tuesday.

Four players of this year’s top-ranked prospects are expected to fall down CFL draft boards after securing NFL opportunities for the upcoming season.

Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor and Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke were both selected in the recent NFL draft. As a result, they are expected to fall in the CFL draft as there’s a risk they’ll become career-long NFL players, never playing in Canada.

Montana defensive lineman Hayden Harris and LSU defensive lineman Paris Shand signed NFL contracts as undrafted free agents, which means they will also fall down draft boards, albeit to a lesser extent.

It should also be noted the Edmonton Elks forfeited their first and eighth-round selections this year after making supplemental draft choices in 2024. The B.C. Lions also lost their first and second-round picks after grossly violating the salary cap last year, which resulted in the selections being awarded to the Calgary Stampeders due to a little-known rule in the CFL’s constitution.

1 (1) Calgary Stampeders – REC Damien Alford, Utah

3DownNation’s No. 11-ranked prospect.

The native of Montreal, Que. caught 67 passes for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons at Syracuse University before transferring to the Utes in 2024, though he didn’t register any statistics with his new team. Alford originally announced he would transfer to Florida Atlantic University for 2025 but reneged when he instead decided to reenter the draft.

Alford’s stock rose following his performance at this year’s Big 12 Pro Day when he ran a 4.46-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-five and 224 pounds, demonstrating a rare combination of size and speed — even by NFL standards. Though he needs to continue developing his route tree, Alford will be able to stretch the field vertically from day one of his professional career.

After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Alford accepted an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This pick is a surprise as Montana receiver Keelan White, who attended Dave Dickenson’s alma mater, was rumoured to be heading to Cowtown, though the Stampeders opted for the longer, more explosive athlete here at first overall.

1 (2) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor

3DownNation‘s No. 10-ranked prospect.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound native of Windsor, Ont. posted freakish testing numbers at the University at Buffalo’s pro day, including a 4.47-second forty-yard dash and 27 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which drew interest from NFL teams. Though some scouts don’t see the same level of elite athleticism on tape, Veresuk was still extremely productive with his hometown Lancers, posting 199 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

The second-team OUA all-star turned some teams off by electing not to participate fully in the CFL Combine in Regina, though that clearly didn’t hurt his draft stock.

The Tiger-Cats started a Canadian linebacker in 2024 despite arguably not having a starting-calibre player on the roster. At worst, Veresuk projects as an elite special teams player. At best, he could develop into a ratio-breaker at middle linebacker.

Veresuk received an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

1 (3) Ottawa Redblacks – REC Keelan White, Montana

3DownNation‘s No. 6-ranked prospect.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. originally walked on with the Grizzlies in 2019 but garnered a scholarship a year later, eventually becoming Montana’s Most Valuable Player in 2023.

The six-foot, 190-pound target doesn’t have burning speed, running a 4.60-second forty-yard dash at his pro day, but he makes up for it with crafty route-running, sticky hands, and the ability to make plays after the catch.

Scouts have compared White to Jalen and Tyson Philpot, both of whom have become impact players in the CFL since being selected in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft. As he spent six years in college, White is only one year younger than the Philpot twins.

This is a slam-dunk positional fit for the Redblacks, who didn’t have much depth behind Nick Mardner, the second-overall pick from last year’s draft. White should get a year to get his feet wet in the nation’s capital before becoming a starter in 2026.

1 (4) Saskatchewan Roughriders – DL Ali Saad, Bowling Green State

3DownNation‘s No. 15-ranked prospect.

The native of Windsor, Ont. was a two-year starter with the Fighting Hawks and finished his tenure with 14 tackles for loss and six sacks over 44 career games. Saad mostly played defensive end as part of a 3-4 front but projects as a CFL defensive tackle at six-foot-two and 280 pounds.

Saad plays strong at the point of attack, uses his hands well, and is relentless in his pursuit of opposing passers and ball carriers, though he lacks the length and athleticism to be an elite pass rusher from the inside.

This pick is a surprise given that Darien Newell out of Queen’s was the consensus top defensive tackle. With that being said, Saad is a high-floor player who will be a rotational player right away in Saskatchewan with the potential to become a spot starter.

1 (5) Montreal Alouettes – OL Tiger Shanks, UNLV

3DownNation‘s No. 17-ranked prospect.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound blocker was a late addition to the draft as, despite being born in Vancouver, B.C., Shanks has spent almost his entire life in China and the United States.

The four-year starter is the only offensive lineman in UNLV’s program history to earn multiple All-Conference selections as he was named first-team All-Mountain West at left tackle in 2023 and 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, Shanks allowed only 11 pressures and one sack over 410 pass-blocking snaps and has the potential to stay at offensive tackle at the professional level.

Shanks didn’t do any speed or quickness testing at his pro day due to a nagging hamstring injury, which may have been why he didn’t garner a contract after going unselected in the NFL draft.

If the Alouettes had one need, it was along the offensive line following the retirement of Kristian Matte and the departure of Philippe Gagnon. Shanks, who has the potential to play tackle in the CFL, fills that need.

1 (6) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – LB Connor Shay, Wyoming

3DownNation‘s No. 5-ranked prospect.

The native of Danville, Calif. qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Chuck, was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. and rocketed even further up CFL draft boards after posting elite testing numbers at his pro day, including a 4.52-second forty-yard dash, 6.80-second three-cone drill, and 38.5-inch vertical jump. Though he was only a one-year starter at the collegiate level, Shay’s tape is impressive, showing good recognition skills, explosive athleticism, and strong tackling skills.

Given his position, playing style, dual citizenship, and stature, Shay has drawn comparisons to Alex Singleton, who become a CFL star before embarking on a long NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. Though it remains to be seen if Shay can fill Singleton’s shoes, he’s certainly one of the most intriguing prospects available in this year’s draft.

The Blue Bombers don’t start a Canadian linebacker but Shay was likely too tempting for the team to pass up at this stage of the draft. He projects as a special teams demon who may only need a year to become a starter at weak-side linebacker or middle linebacker.

The athletic defender recently accepted an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the New York Jets.

1 (7) Toronto Argonauts – DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal

3DownNation’s No. 7-ranked prospect.

The two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian has strong tape, which shows some elite pass-rushing traits and the ability to chase down ball carriers in the open field. Ojo backed that up with a stellar performance at the CFL Combine in Regina, running a 4.59-second forty-yard dash, doing 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, and leaping 35 inches in the vertical jump at six-foot-two and 246 pounds.

The native of Montreal, Que. is comparable to Robbie Smith, who was an excellent special teams player and rotational pass rusher over five seasons with the Argonauts before becoming the CFL’s highest-paid defensive player with the Edmonton Elks this offseason. Toronto can now replace him with Ojo.

Ojo recently received an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants. He will turn 25 in December.

1 (8) Calgary Stampeders (via B.C.) – OL Christopher Fortin, Connecticut

3DownNation‘s No. 12-ranked prospect.

The native of St-Rene, Que. was only a one-year starter with the Huskies but received excellent grades from Pro Football Focus, allowing 12 pressures and zero sacks on 421 pass-blocking snaps. The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker doesn’t have elite movement skills but is still capable of getting to the second level and plays with good leverage.

In a weak offensive line class, Fortin is arguably the best of the bunch. He’s taken reps at centre and tackle but projects as a CFL guard, his primary position at Connecticut. He projects as a starter and, given his years of collegiate experience, shouldn’t take long to enter the starting ranks.

This is a strong pick for a Stampeders team that needed to get better along the line of scrimmage. Fortin is not a project – he’s ready to contribute now.

2 (9) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – DL Isaiah Bagnah, Brigham Young

The native of Lethbridge, Alta. posted relatively poor testing results at the Big 12 Pro Day and the CFL Combine in Regina, including a 4.96-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-three and 261 pounds. According to sources, he also didn’t interview terribly well with teams.

Regardless, it appears the Tiger-Cats fell in love with him. Bagnah started his collegiate career at Boise State University where he was mostly a standup linebacker, followed by two seasons at defensive end at BYU. Given Hamilton’s needs along the defensive line, this pick is a good positional fit.

Regardless of where he plays in the CFL, Bagnah will likely have to cut weight to help him move in space on defence and special teams.

2 (10) Edmonton Elks – DL Darien Newell, Queen’s

3DownNation‘s No. 3-ranked prospect.

The native of Brampton, Ont. is one of the most disruptive interior defenders to come out of U Sports in a long time, earning three career OUA all-star selections and three U Sports All-Canadian nominations. Newell has a 34-inch vertical at six-foot-two and 287 pounds, a testament to his explosiveness, while showing he can fight through double teams without much problem.

Newell recorded 27.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks with the Gaels, taking most of his reps at defensive tackle but also sometimes moving outside. He’s got the length and twitchiness defenders need to rush the passer but the size and strength to attack gaps in the run game.

There was little question that general manager Ed Hervey was going to use this pick on an offensive or defensive lineman and he may have gotten the best one in the draft.

There’s likely a reason Newell fell this far, however. Based on his film and testing numbers, he appeared to be a surefire top-five pick.

2 (11) B.C. Lions – DL Hayden Harris, Montana

3DownNation‘s No. 8-ranked prospect.

The native of Mill Creek, Wash. qualified for Canadian status because his mother, Tonia Lee, was born in Vancouver, B.C., and raised in Regina, Sask. Harris spent the first four years of his collegiate career as a backup at UCLA before developing into a standout with the Grizzlies. In 2024, he was named second-team All-Big Sky after recording 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 14 games.

The six-foot-five, 257-pound defender has a prototypical frame and tested very well at his pro day, running a 4.81-second forty-yard dash and doing 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Harris doesn’t have elite bend coming off the edge but can win with power and is stout in the run game. He should be a day-one contributor at defensive end in the CFL with the potentual to become a ratio-breaking starter.

Harris signed with the Buffalo Bills after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it might be a while before the Lions see him. He could a future ratio-breaker – which fits B.C., given Mathieu Betts’ dominance at defensive end – but there’s some risk here for B.C. as Harris might stick in the NFL long-term.

2 (12) Ottawa Redblacks – OL Sam Carson, Louisiana-Monroe

3DownNation’s No. 24-ranked prospect.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker played left tackle for two seasons at the University of Calgary before transferring down south where he was a backup in 2023 and becoming the starter at left tackle in 2024. Carson projects as a CFL guard, however, given his relatively short arms and challenges against speed off the edge.

The native of Calgary, Alta. didn’t post elite testing numbers at his pro day but has a quick first step. Carson’s father, Paul, is the offensive line coach with the Dinos, while his brother, Matt, was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

The Redblacks have a solid group of starting offensive linemen and some good depth pieces in Jacob Ruby and Eric Starczala. This doesn’t feel like a pick based on need – this feels like a team ensuring they have lots of depth in the trenches.

2 (13) Saskatchewan Roughriders – OL Erik Andersen, Western

3DownNation‘s No. 14-ranked prospect.

The two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian played left tackle with the Mustangs, though he’s likely going to move in to guard at the professional level.

Andersen gets extremely low for his six-foot-six, 314-pound frame and knows how to bulldoze opposing defenders given the run-heavy nature of Western’s offence. He tested moderately at the University at Buffalo pro day, recording a 27.5-inch vertical jump and 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The native of London, Ont. appears more athletic on tape than his testing numbers suggest. He suffered a concussion during drills at the CFL Combine in Regina, which may have lowered his stock slightly. Regardless, Andersen will upgrade the depth on Saskatchewan’s offensive line, pushing incumbent backups Noah Zerr and Zack Fry, the latter of whom is also a Western alum.

Andersen recently received an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants.

2 (14) Montreal Alouettes – DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary

3DownNation‘s No. 18-ranked prospect.

The reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner projects as a starting CFL safety, the same position at which he dominated the U Sports ranks, making 14 pass knockdowns and eight interceptions over 28 games.

The native of Kelowna, B.C. has great instincts for the ball and tested well at the CFL Combine, including a 6.96-second three-cone drill. Beauchemin is a perfect fit for the Alouettes, who needed to add some depth at safety behind Marc-Antoine Dequoy. He should also contribute on special teams.

His grandfather, Bill Britton, played in the CFL as a member of the Lions and Stampeders.

2 (15) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – LB Jaylen Smith, North Texas

3DownNation‘s No. 13-ranked prospect.

The native of Hamilton, Ont. was an extremely versatile defender for the Mean Green, taking reps as an edge rusher, standup linebacker, and slot cornerback. He was also highly productive, making 160 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 52 collegiate games.

Smith ran a 4.62-second forty-yard dash at his pro day at five-foot-eleven and 224 pounds, which means he could realistically develop into a starter at weak-side or strong-side linebacker, though he’d have to improve in man coverage to play the latter. Regardless, Smith should be a difference-maker on special teams from day one with the ability to play a rotational role on defence.

This pick is a little bit of a surprise given that Winnipeg had needs at defensive back, though it’s hard to argue with Smith from a value perspective. In a relatively weak linebacker class, the Blue Bombers got two of the best three.

2 (16) B.C. Lions (via Toronto) – DB Jackson Findlay, Western

3DownNation‘s No. 9-ranked prospect.

The wait is over for Findlay, who fell near the end of the second round after being our publication’s top available defensive back in the draft. The good news for him is that his hometown team traded up to get him.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. was a two-time OUA all-star and two-time U Sports All-Canadian with the Mustangs, recording 182 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight interceptions, 25 pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble over 41 games.

Findlay has the skills and athleticism of a prototypical CFL safety, though he also has the size to play inside the box at six-foot-three and 207 pounds. The defender wants to become a pediatric oncologist once his playing career is over and will be a fourth generation CFL player as his great-grandfather, grandfather, father, and uncle all played in the league.

2 (17) Calgary Stampeders (via B.C.) – FB Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota

The six-foot-four, 251-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. was a backup quarterback with the Fighting Hawks before converting to tight end in 2023. He performed short-yardage duties even after changing positions, scoring nine touchdowns, which added to his draft value as some CFL teams are looking to fullbacks to take over short-yardage.

Vaughn’s father, Michael, and brother, Justin, both played in the CFL. This feels like an off-the-board pick for me, though the Stampeders needed a short-yardage quarterback following the departure of Tommy Stevens as well as some fresh blood at fullback.

2 (18) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – QB Taylor Elgersma, Wilfrid Laurier

3DownNation‘s No. 2-ranked prospect.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound passer was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian with the Golden Hawks in 2023 before reaching new heights in 2024 when he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian and won the Hec Crighton Trophy.

The native of London, Ont. attended the prestigious Senior Bowl, becoming the first U Sports quarterback ever to receive an invitation, where he completed four-of-seven pass attempts for 57 yards.

Elgersma finished his U Sports career completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 10,547 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. The big-bodied passer didn’t sign a contract after going unselected in this year’s NFL draft, though 3DownNation reported that he received offers to attend rookie mini-camp with over a dozen teams.

Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but Elgersma could very well be Winnipeg’s future heir apparent to Zach Collaros.

2 (19) Toronto Argonauts (via B.C.) – DL Paris Shand, Louisiana State

3DownNation‘s No. 16-ranked prospect.

The native of Toronto, Ont. spent three seasons at the University of Arizona before transferring to LSU where he made nine starts against the top competition in collegiate football. Shand struggled against the run at times with the Tigers but the NFL still came calling as he signed with the Buffalo Bills after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The six-foot-four, 268-pound defender tested very well at his pro day, running a 4.82-second forty-yard dash, 7.06-second three-cone drill, and leaping 33.5 inches in the vertical jump. Some CFL scouts believe he best projects as an interior lineman in the CFL where his combination of length and athleticism would be a matchup nightmare for opposing blockers. He finished his collegiate career with 83 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 50 games.

3 (20) Calgary Stampeders – DB Anton Haie, Laval

The native of Lévis, Que. was a riser coming out of the CFL Combine where he tested well at a muscled-up five-foot-eleven and 199 pounds.

Haie didn’t post elite production with the Rouge et Or but was a demon on special teams, blocking five career kicks in 26 games. Haie projects as a top CFL special teams player who can fill depth roles at safety and strong-side linebacker.

He should be a day-one demon on special teams with the Stampeders.

3 (21) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – OL Arvin Hosseini, British Columbia

3DownNation‘s No. 21-ranked prospect.

The six-foot-four, 310-pound blocker only started 16 collegiate games but his strong testing numbers from the CFL Combine in Regina moved him up draft boards as an indication of his future potential. If he can refine his technique and get stronger, Hosseini has the potential to develop into a CFL starter at guard.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. played on a stacked Thunderbirds offensive line, which produced two NFL players last season in Giovanni Manu and Theo Benedet. He was named a Canada West all-star in 2024.

There’s no need for the Tiger-Cats to rush Hosseini along, as they’ve got plenty of depth.

3 (22) Edmonton Elks – FB Skyler Griffith, British Columbia

3DownNation‘s No. 25-ranked prospect.

The native of Winnipeg, Man. is partway through his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which hurt his draft stock, though he was named a second-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2023 when he recorded 25 special teams tackles over 12 games.

The six-foot-three, 245-pounder is physically dominant and one of the top special teams prospects in this year’s draft. This is a nice value pick for the Elks.

3 (23) Montreal Alouettes (via B.C.) – LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal

The six-foot-two, 233-pound defender was buried on the Carabins’ depth chart behind Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio and Harold Miessan, though he’s arguably the best CFL prospect of the three based on his special teams experience and testing numbers.

The six-foot-two, 233-pound native of Sainte-Julie, Que. projects as an impact special teams player at the professional level.