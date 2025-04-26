Canadian DL Hayden Harris signs NFL undrafted free agent contract with Buffalo Bills

Canadian defensive lineman Hayden Harris has signed an NFL undrafted free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills, per sources.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2024 with the University of Montana, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in 14 games. During his first season with the Grizzlies in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 but saw action in just three games without recording any statistics.

At his pro day, Harris checked in at over six-foot-five and 257 pounds with 10 1/8-inch hands, 32 1/8-inch arms, and a 78-inch wingspan. He put up 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which would have tied for second among the defensive linemen at the recent CFL Combine, while running a 4.81-second forty-yard dash. Only one player in Regina ran faster at a heavier weight.

Harris also recorded a 7.40-second three-cone and 4.51-second short shuttle, along with a nine-foot, seven-inch broad jump. No result was reported for his vertical jump.