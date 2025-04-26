Canadian DL Paris Shand signs NFL undrafted free agent contract with Buffalo Bills

Canadian defensive lineman Paris Shand has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills on an undrafted free agent contract, per sources.

The Toronto, Ont. native played three seasons at the University of Arizona then transferred to Louisiana State University in 2023. In total, he played 49 career NCAA games — 24 with the Wildcats and 25 with the Tigers — and recorded 82 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He made nine starts at LSU during his senior season in 2024.

The six-foot-four, 268-pound Shand measured in with 9.75-inch hands, 34-inch arms and an 81.25-inch wingspan at his LSU pro day. He ran the forty-yard dash in 4.82 seconds while recording a 7.06-second three-cone drill and a 4.52-second short shuttle. The Loomis Chaffee School graduate repped 225 pounds 17 times on the bench press and posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a nine-foot, seven inch broad jump.

Through the NFL Draft process, the 23-year-old Shand was represented by Montreal-based agent Nate Thomas from Vantage Sports Agency.