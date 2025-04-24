Eyes on skill players: every Canadian player ever selected in the NFL Draft

Realistically, three Canadian players could be selected in this year’s NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday night.

Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor is expected to be a mid-round selection, while Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma could be late-round picks. If Elgersma is taken, he would become the first Canadian university passer selected in the NFL Draft since it moved to a seven-round format in 1994.

Since 1966 — the start of the Super Bowl Era — there have been 79 Canadian players selected in the NFL Draft. At least one player from north of the border has been chosen in the NFL from 2011 to 2024, the longest-ever streak that is expected to grow to 15 years this year.

Below is the comprehensive list of all the Canadian players who have ever been drafted into the NFL.

2024

OL Isaiah Adams, Illinois — third round, Arizona Cardinals

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State — fourth round, New York Giants

OL Giovanni Manu, UBC — fourth round, Detroit Lions

TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona — sixth round, Cincinnati Bengals

2023

OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse — second round, Atlanta Falcons

DB Sydney Brown, Illinois — third round, Philadelphia Eagles

OL Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan — fourth round, New England Patriots

DL Tavius Robinson, Mississippi — fourth round, Baltimore Ravens

RB Chase Brown, Illinois — fifth round, Cincinnati Bengals

2022

REC John Metchie III, Alabama — second round, Houston Texans

DB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss — seventh round, Los Angeles Chargers

LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State — seventh round, Arizona Cardinals

2021

DB Jevon Holland, Oregon — second round, Miami Dolphins

DB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota — third round, Washington Football Team

REC Josh Palmer, Tennessee — third round, Los Angeles Chargers

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State — fourth round, Carolina Panthers

2020

REC Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — second round, Pittsburgh Steelers

DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma — third round, Dallas Cowboys

2019

REC N’Keal Harry, Arizona State — first round, New England Patriots

2018

DL Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State — third round, New York Jets

2017

OL Justin Senior, Mississippi State — sixth round, Seattle Seahawks

2016

DL David Onyemata, Manitoba — fourth round, New Orleans Saints

2015

DL Christian Covington, Rice — sixth round, Houston Texans

2014

DL Brent Urban, Virginia — fourth round, Baltimore Ravens

OL John Urschel, Penn State — fifth round, Baltimore Ravens

REC T.J. Jones, Notre Dame — sixth round, Detroit Lions

OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, McGill — sixth round, Kansas City Chiefs

2013

TE Luke Willson, Rice — fifth round, Seattle Seahawks

2012

DL Tyrone Crawford, Boise State — third round, Dallas Cowboys

OL Philip Blake, Baylor — fourth round, Denver Broncos

DL Christo Bilukidi, Georgia State — sixth round, Oakland Raiders

2011

OL Danny Watkins, Baylor — first round, Philadelphia Eagles

OL Orlando Franklin, Miami — second round, Denver Broncos

2009

DL Vaughn Martin, Western — fourth round, San Diego Chargers

REC Austin Collie, Brigham Young — fourth round, Indianapolis Colts

2005

OL Nick Kaczur, Toledo — third round, New England Patriots

DB O.J. Atogwe, Stanford — third round, St. Louis Rams

2004

DB Jason David, Washington State — fourth round, Indianapolis Colts

2003

TE Teyo Johnson, Stanford — second round, Oakland Raiders

REC Nate Burleson, Nevada — third round, Minnesota Vikings

2001

QB Jesse Palmer, Florida — fourth round, New York Giants

DL Randy Chevrier, McGill — seventh round, Jacksonville Jaguars

2000

DL Rob Meier, Washington State — seventh round, Jacksonville Jaguars

1998

REC Jerome Pathon, Acadia/Washington — second round, Indianapolis Colts

1997

TE O.J. Santiago, Kent State — third round, Atlanta Falcons

1996

RB Tim Biakabutuka, Michigan — first round, Carolina Panthers

1995

OL Andrew Greene, Indiana — second round, Miami Dolphins

LB Phil Yeboah-Kodie, Penn State — fifth round, Denver Broncos

DB Mark Montreuil, Concordia — seventh round, San Diego Chargers

1994

P Mitch Berger, Colorado — sixth round, Philadelphia Eagles

1992

OL Tom Nutten, Western Michigan — seventh round, St. Louis Rams

REC Tyrone Williams, Western — ninth round, Arizona Cardinals

P Klaus Wilmsmeyer, Louisville — 12th round, San Francisco 49ers

1990

OL Mohammed Elewonibi, Brigham Young — third round, Washington Football Team

OL Ian Beckles, Indiana — fifth round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OL Bill Hitchcock, Purdue — eighth round, Seattle Seahawks

1989

OL Tony Mandarich, Michigan State — first round, Green Bay Packers

1988

REC Tommy Kane, Syracuse — third round, Seattle Seahawks

LB Brian Forde, Washington State — seventh round, New Orleans Saints

OL Larry Clarkson, Montana — eighth round, San Francisco 49ers

1986

OL Mike Schad, Queen’s — first round, Los Angeles Rams

DL Markus Koch, Boise State — second round, Washington Football Team

RB Rueben Mayes, Washington State — third round, New Orleans Saints

QB Mark Rypien, Washington State — sixth round, Washington Football Team

1984

DL Michel Bourgeau, Boise State — 11th round, New Orleans Saints

1983

OL Jim Mills, Hawaii — ninth round, Baltimore Colts

OL Chris Schultz, Arizona — seventh round, Dallas Cowboys

1982

QB Luc Tousignant, Fairmont State — eighth round, Buffalo Bills

QB Dan Feraday, Toronto — 12th round, Cincinnati Bengals

1981

OL Justin Cross, Western State — 10th round, Buffalo Bills

OL Allan Kennedy, Washington State — 10th round, Washington Football Team

1980

K/P Eddie Murray, Tulane — seventh round, Detroit Lions

1979

LB John Priestner, Western — 11th round, Baltimore Colts

1976

REC Brian Fryer, Alberta — eighth round, Washington Football Team

1975

OL Art Kuehn, San Jose State — 15th round, Washington Football Team

1972

QB/K Eric Guthrie, Boise State — 14th round, San Francisco 49ers

1969

K Roy Gerela, New Mexico State — fourth round, Houston Oilers

TE Wayne Stewart, California — 15th round, New York Jets

1966

DL Gary Pettigrew, Stanford — second round, Philadelphia Eagles