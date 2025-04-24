Eyes on skill players: every Canadian player ever selected in the NFL Draft

Realistically, three Canadian players could be selected in this year’s NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday night.
Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor is expected to be a mid-round selection, while Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma could be late-round picks. If Elgersma is taken, he would become the first Canadian university passer selected in the NFL Draft since it moved to a seven-round format in 1994.
Since 1966 — the start of the Super Bowl Era — there have been 79 Canadian players selected in the NFL Draft. At least one player from north of the border has been chosen in the NFL from 2011 to 2024, the longest-ever streak that is expected to grow to 15 years this year.
Below is the comprehensive list of all the Canadian players who have ever been drafted into the NFL.
2024
OL Isaiah Adams, Illinois — third round, Arizona Cardinals
TE Theo Johnson, Penn State — fourth round, New York Giants
OL Giovanni Manu, UBC — fourth round, Detroit Lions
TE Tanner McLachlan, Arizona — sixth round, Cincinnati Bengals
2023
OL Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse — second round, Atlanta Falcons
DB Sydney Brown, Illinois — third round, Philadelphia Eagles
OL Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan — fourth round, New England Patriots
DL Tavius Robinson, Mississippi — fourth round, Baltimore Ravens
RB Chase Brown, Illinois — fifth round, Cincinnati Bengals
2022
REC John Metchie III, Alabama — second round, Houston Texans
DB Deane Leonard, Ole Miss — seventh round, Los Angeles Chargers
LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State — seventh round, Arizona Cardinals
2021
DB Jevon Holland, Oregon — second round, Miami Dolphins
DB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota — third round, Washington Football Team
REC Josh Palmer, Tennessee — third round, Los Angeles Chargers
RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State — fourth round, Carolina Panthers
2020
REC Chase Claypool, Notre Dame — second round, Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma — third round, Dallas Cowboys
2019
REC N’Keal Harry, Arizona State — first round, New England Patriots
2018
DL Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State — third round, New York Jets
2017
OL Justin Senior, Mississippi State — sixth round, Seattle Seahawks
2016
DL David Onyemata, Manitoba — fourth round, New Orleans Saints
2015
DL Christian Covington, Rice — sixth round, Houston Texans
2014
DL Brent Urban, Virginia — fourth round, Baltimore Ravens
OL John Urschel, Penn State — fifth round, Baltimore Ravens
REC T.J. Jones, Notre Dame — sixth round, Detroit Lions
OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, McGill — sixth round, Kansas City Chiefs
2013
TE Luke Willson, Rice — fifth round, Seattle Seahawks
2012
DL Tyrone Crawford, Boise State — third round, Dallas Cowboys
OL Philip Blake, Baylor — fourth round, Denver Broncos
DL Christo Bilukidi, Georgia State — sixth round, Oakland Raiders
2011
OL Danny Watkins, Baylor — first round, Philadelphia Eagles
OL Orlando Franklin, Miami — second round, Denver Broncos
2009
DL Vaughn Martin, Western — fourth round, San Diego Chargers
REC Austin Collie, Brigham Young — fourth round, Indianapolis Colts
2005
OL Nick Kaczur, Toledo — third round, New England Patriots
DB O.J. Atogwe, Stanford — third round, St. Louis Rams
2004
DB Jason David, Washington State — fourth round, Indianapolis Colts
2003
TE Teyo Johnson, Stanford — second round, Oakland Raiders
REC Nate Burleson, Nevada — third round, Minnesota Vikings
2001
QB Jesse Palmer, Florida — fourth round, New York Giants
DL Randy Chevrier, McGill — seventh round, Jacksonville Jaguars
2000
DL Rob Meier, Washington State — seventh round, Jacksonville Jaguars
1998
REC Jerome Pathon, Acadia/Washington — second round, Indianapolis Colts
1997
TE O.J. Santiago, Kent State — third round, Atlanta Falcons
1996
RB Tim Biakabutuka, Michigan — first round, Carolina Panthers
1995
OL Andrew Greene, Indiana — second round, Miami Dolphins
LB Phil Yeboah-Kodie, Penn State — fifth round, Denver Broncos
DB Mark Montreuil, Concordia — seventh round, San Diego Chargers
1994
P Mitch Berger, Colorado — sixth round, Philadelphia Eagles
1992
OL Tom Nutten, Western Michigan — seventh round, St. Louis Rams
REC Tyrone Williams, Western — ninth round, Arizona Cardinals
P Klaus Wilmsmeyer, Louisville — 12th round, San Francisco 49ers
1990
OL Mohammed Elewonibi, Brigham Young — third round, Washington Football Team
OL Ian Beckles, Indiana — fifth round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OL Bill Hitchcock, Purdue — eighth round, Seattle Seahawks
1989
OL Tony Mandarich, Michigan State — first round, Green Bay Packers
1988
REC Tommy Kane, Syracuse — third round, Seattle Seahawks
LB Brian Forde, Washington State — seventh round, New Orleans Saints
OL Larry Clarkson, Montana — eighth round, San Francisco 49ers
1986
OL Mike Schad, Queen’s — first round, Los Angeles Rams
DL Markus Koch, Boise State — second round, Washington Football Team
RB Rueben Mayes, Washington State — third round, New Orleans Saints
QB Mark Rypien, Washington State — sixth round, Washington Football Team
1984
DL Michel Bourgeau, Boise State — 11th round, New Orleans Saints
1983
OL Jim Mills, Hawaii — ninth round, Baltimore Colts
OL Chris Schultz, Arizona — seventh round, Dallas Cowboys
1982
QB Luc Tousignant, Fairmont State — eighth round, Buffalo Bills
QB Dan Feraday, Toronto — 12th round, Cincinnati Bengals
1981
OL Justin Cross, Western State — 10th round, Buffalo Bills
OL Allan Kennedy, Washington State — 10th round, Washington Football Team
1980
K/P Eddie Murray, Tulane — seventh round, Detroit Lions
1979
LB John Priestner, Western — 11th round, Baltimore Colts
1976
REC Brian Fryer, Alberta — eighth round, Washington Football Team
1975
OL Art Kuehn, San Jose State — 15th round, Washington Football Team
1972
QB/K Eric Guthrie, Boise State — 14th round, San Francisco 49ers
1969
K Roy Gerela, New Mexico State — fourth round, Houston Oilers
TE Wayne Stewart, California — 15th round, New York Jets
1966
DL Gary Pettigrew, Stanford — second round, Philadelphia Eagles