Tyson Philpot breaks CFL single-season records for receptions, receiving yards by a Canadian

Photo courtesy: Minas Panagiotakis/CFL

Tyson Philpot’s 2026 season is officially the greatest by a Canadian receiver in CFL history.

With a spectacular 46-yard catch at the end of the second quarter, the Montreal Alouettes’ star pass-catcher officially set a new single-season record for receiving yards by a Canadian. The previous record of 1,662 yards was set by Terry Evanshen in 1967, when he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders.

The native of Delta, B.C., continued his historic night late in the third quarter, when he hauled in a 16-yard catch for his 117th reception of the season. That broke the previous Canadian record of 116, set by Ottawa’s Brad Sinopoli in 2018. Philpot broke Ben Cahoon and Jamel Richardson’s franchise record for receptions a few plays earlier.

ANOTHER ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS 👏 Tyson Philpot sets a new #CFL record for most receptions in a single season by a Canadian! pic.twitter.com/z6XUqy80kb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2026

The 26-year-old finished the game with 11 receptions for 207 yards. Montreal defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 37-10, clinching first place in the East Division in the process.

Philpot has now caught 119 passes for 1,735 yards and 12 touchdowns through 15 games this season. He is on pace to break Allen Pitts’ all-time receiving yardage record of 2,036 yards set in 1994 with the Calgary Stampeders, as well as Hal Patterson’s franchise record of 1,914 receiving yards from 1956.

Originally selected with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 CFL Draft, Philpot had never surpassed 1,000 yards prior to this season. He did so in just eight games this year, tied for the fastest ever in CFL history.

In 67 career CFL games, the University of Calgary product has caught 313 passes for 4,102 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is the twin brother of current Calgary Stampeders receiver Jalen Philpot and the son of former CFL running back Cory Philpot.

The Montreal Alouettes (12-3) will return to action on Monday, October 12, when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-7) at 1:00 p.m. EDT.