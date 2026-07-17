B.C. Lions rule out Nathan Rourke with left shoulder injury against Elks

Photo courtesy: Logan Taylor/B.C. Lions

Quarterback Nathan Rourke has officially been ruled out after suffering an injury in the first quarter of the B.C. Lions’ Week 7 matchup with the Edmonton Elks.

Rourke was injured on the second play from scrimmage, as Elks’ defensive end Noah Taylor looped inside and came through unblocked for a sack. The 28-year-old walked to the sideline under his own power, but was subsequently treated in the locker room for a left shoulder injury. The Oakville, Ont., native later returned to the sideline wearing a T-shirt with his left arm hidden underneath, potentially in a sling

Fourth-year backup Chase Brice took over following the injury. He was intercepted on his first pass of the night, after taking a shot from Taylor.

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Through four games this season, Rourke has completed 107-of-150 passes (71.3 percent) for 1,403 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s added seven carries for 71 yards and one major.

The Canadian pivot threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over 16 regular-season starts in 2025, his first full year in the CFL since 2022. The dual-threat passer also rushed 61 times for 564 yards and 10 scores, finishing the season as the league’s eighth-leading rusher.

Rourke went 11-5 as a starter, leading the Lions to a second-place finish in the West Division, and was named All-CFL. He took home the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award for the second time in his career, while becoming the first Canadian quarterback since 1969 to win Most Outstanding Player.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.