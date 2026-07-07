Hamilton Tiger-Cats make Kiondre Smith franchise’s highest-paid Canadian in CFL salary cap era

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made receiver Kiondre Smith the franchise’s highest-paid Canadian in the CFL’s salary cap era, per sources.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year contract extension with the team worth $272,500 in hard money for the 2027 season. There’s an additional $5,500 available in all-star and award bonuses, boosting the maximum value to $278,000.

Smith was selected in the fourth round, 37th overall in the 2022 CFL Draft. The six-foot-one, 195-pound pass catcher has developed into a mid-round gem, improving his production every year in the three-down league.

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As a rookie, the Markham, Ont. native produced 247 receiving yards, followed by 701 yards in 2023, then 933 yards in 2024, and his first 1,000-yard campaign last season. Smith recorded 86 receptions for 1,126 yards with five touchdowns in 2025 and was named an East Division all-star for his efforts.

Through 76 career regular-season CFL games, he’s registered 253 catches for 3,336 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“We’re excited to have Kiondre continue as a Tiger-Cat. He’s earned this extension through his consistent work ethic and daily approach to the game,” president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement.

“His production has continued to grow as his opportunities have increased, and we believe his best football is still ahead of him. Keeping Kiondre in Hamilton was a natural fit for both sides, given the value he brings to our football team and our organization.”

Collegiately, Smith played 25 games at the University of Guelph. He posted 50 grabs for 612 yards with five touchdowns, plus 822 kickoff return yards, 1,065 punt return yards, and one major with the Gryphons.

Smith has CFL bloodlines as his dad, Adrion Smith, played 12 seasons with the Tiger-Cats, Memphis Mad Dogs, and Toronto Argonauts. He was a six-time East Division all-star, three-time CFL all-star, and three-time Grey Cup champion.

Smith’s set to earn $185,000 in hard money in 2026.

Hamilton (2-2) visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The Ticats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Riders beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.