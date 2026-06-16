Courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace provided an update on Rolan Milligan Jr.’s status following practice on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury while delivering a blow to Canadian receiver Justin McInnis after a reception across the middle in Week 2. He walked off the field under his own power, stretching out his right arm, but 3DownNation‘s Joel Gasson spotted him coming out from the locker room at halftime with a wrap on his shoulder and his arm in a sling.

“It might be a couple weeks for Ro [sic], but that guy is a super human, so whatever the timeline is, that’s for the average Joe. I wouldn’t put it past Ro to be back sooner than expected,” Mace told the media.

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“It’s tough. We’re in a sport that’s probably a hundred percent injury rate throughout your career. Some of it’s luck. With this situation, that’s exactly what it is, we’re lucky that it’s not super long-term.”

Milligan Jr. did not practice on Tuesday as American Juju Hughes was in his boundary halfback position. The 27-year-old former NFLer signed with the Riders in March and impressed enough in training camp to earn a practice roster spot.

“Ball player, man. He worked there throughout training camp, we moved him some other places as well. Hellacious college career; had some good plays at the pro level. We were as happy as ever to finally get him to come to the Green and White. He’s been as advertised for us,” Mace said.

“Ro’s a great guy. I try to take some nuggets from his game. When you got a great player like that, you want to be able to talk ball. I’ll definitely be leaning on him,” Hughes told the media. “He’s had a great career here, so if I can have something similar, that’s a blessing.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (0-1) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 20 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions, while the Stampeders spent Week 2 on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 15 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 770 CHQR in Calgary.