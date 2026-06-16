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Ottawa Redblacks expect Greg Bell back for Week 3

Greg Bell
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks expect to have running back Greg Bell in the lineup when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

“He was out there (for practice on Tuesday), looked pretty good,” head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie told the media in Ottawa. “He spent the bye week here rehabbing, so we expect him to be up.”

Bell was a full participant in practice heading into the team’s season-opening loss to the Edmonton Elks but the inflammation of an existing neck injury the night before the game left him unable to play. He was briefly moved to the reserve roster before being placed on the one-game injured list.

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The 25-year-old signed with the Redblacks in free agency after earning an All-East Division selection with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2025. He rushed 184 times for 1,038 yards, caught 62 passes for 426 yards, and scored six touchdowns over 15 regular-season games.

Dinwiddie also indicated that Elijah Collins, who started in Bell’s place in Week 1, is heading to the six-game injured list, which is why the Redblacks signed Mario Anderson Jr. on Monday.

The 25-year-old appeared in nine games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a rookie in 2025, rushing 24 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 13 yards.

Saturday will mark Dinwiddie’s first game against Toronto since he left the team in November to join the Redblacks. The 45-year-old served as head coach of the Argonauts for five seasons, posting a 51-35 regular-season record and winning two Grey Cups.

Dinwiddie downplayed the matchup, suggesting every game is important for his young squad.

“We’re just trying to get in the win column, it doesn’t matter who is playing,” he said. “Obviously, a big game for us for the standings, as well. We’ve gotta get some momentum and get going. We can’t put ourselves in a hole early that’s going to be tough to climb out of.”

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-1) will host the Toronto Argonauts (0-1) at TD Place Stadium on Saturday, June 20 with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a high-scoring loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while the Redblacks spent Week 2 on bye.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 18 degrees and a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

Today's Game Friday, June 19

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