Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back rookie camp cut Sundiata Anderson

Photo courtesy: Grambling State Athletics

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have brought back American defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson, who was released following the conclusion of rookie camp on May 9.

Anderson signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and recorded two total tackles during the preseason. He was released at the conclusion of training camp and didn’t play professional football in 2025.

The six-foot-four, 247-pound defender played collegiately at Grambling State University, where he made 136 total tackles, 14 sacks, two pass deflections, four forced fumbles, and one blocked kick over 33 games. The native of College Park, Ga., was named first-team all-conference in 2023.

In a corresponding move, the team has placed Canadian offensive lineman Daniel Johnson on the one-game injured list. The former fifth-round pick started five games for the Riders in 2025.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened training camp on May 10. Saskatchewan will play its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18, and its second preseason game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, May 23. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.

Saskatchewan recently selected Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with Tevaughn Campbell. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr.

In 2025, the Roughriders finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.