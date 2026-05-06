Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Regina native Ryder Varga

Photo courtesy: Regina Rams/Piper Sports Photography

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga to a two-year contract through the 2027 Canadian Football League season.

The 27-year-old recorded 10 special teams tackles over 13 regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025 prior to suffering a year-ending torn ACL in his knee last September.

The Regina, Sask. native was selected in the third round, 29th overall during the 2022 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He recorded 82 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, and two sacks over 36 regular-season CFL games with the Lions but was traded to Toronto last offseason in exchange for offensive lineman Dejon Allen.

Collegiately, Varga played in 30 games over five seasons (2018-2022) at University of Regina. He recorded 129 total defensive tackles, 21 for a loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles. The six-foot-three, 230-pound linebacker was named a first team All-Canadian and Canada West Most Outstanding Defensive Player as a senior in 2022 and was a two-time as Canada West all-star.

The Roughriders selected Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with Tevaughn Campbell. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. Saskatchewan plays its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18 and first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.

In 2025, the Riders finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.