Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Regina native Ryder Varga

Photo courtesy: Regina Rams/Piper Sports Photography

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga to a two-year contract through the 2027 Canadian Football League season.

The 27-year-old recorded 10 special teams tackles over 13 regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025 prior to suffering a year-ending torn ACL in his knee last September.

The Regina, Sask. native was selected in the third round, 29th overall during the 2022 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He recorded 82 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, and two sacks over 36 regular-season CFL games with the Lions but was traded to Toronto last offseason in exchange for offensive lineman Dejon Allen.

Collegiately, Varga played in 30 games over five seasons (2018-2022) at University of Regina. He recorded 129 total defensive tackles, 21 for a loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles. The six-foot-three, 230-pound linebacker was named a first team All-Canadian and Canada West Most Outstanding Defensive Player as a senior in 2022 and was a two-time as Canada West all-star.

The Roughriders selected Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with Tevaughn Campbell. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman James Vaughters and returner James Letcher Jr.

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 10. Saskatchewan plays its first preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Monday, May 18 and first regular-season game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, June 13.

In 2025, the Riders finished first in the West Division standings with a 12-6 record. The team went on to defeat the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, marking the club’s first championship in 12 years.

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

U Sports

Concordia Stingers head coach Brad Collinson steps down after eight seasons

B.C. Lions

John Hodge’s 2026 CFL Mock Draft 2.0

Edmonton Elks

J.C. Sherritt credits attention to detail for Edmonton Elks’ defensive turnaround

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFL star Brady Oliveira criticizes new playoff format

News

AJ McCarron called Senator Tommy Tuberville to push for Taylor Elgersma UFL work visa

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks claim no CFL salary cap cuts on horizon for million-dollar offensive line

Montreal Alouettes

Jason Maas confident Anthony Calvillo will excel as Montreal Alouettes play-caller

CFL Draft

2026 CFL Draft position rankings: quarterbacks & running backs

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly claims he’s ‘a new person,’ getting back to NFL ‘always the goal’

CFL Draft

2026 CFL Draft position rankings: receivers

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr. wants to avoid ‘rock bottom’ fall off with Calgary Stampeders in 2026 CFL season

Calgary Stampeders

Minnesota Vikings waive All-CFL defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings

Ottawa Redblacks

Disrespected to highest-paid: Habakkuk Baldonado resets CFL standard for Global players with record contract

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Plaza of Honour inductee Paul McCallum ‘never would have left Saskatchewan’ if not for one person

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign Elon running back Rushawn Baker, one other

News

CFL expands Grey Cup playoffs to eight teams in 2027

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fined for exceeding 2025 CFL salary cap

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions finalize 2026 coaching staff, hire Mark Washington

3DownNation Podcast


From 3DownNation Reporters

Justin Dunk

B.C. Lions QB Nathan Rourke sets 2026 goal to keep interceptions in ‘single digits’

John Hodge

CFL rookie, training camp vet Taylor Elgersma ready to battle for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

JC Abbott

The CFL’s highest-paid receivers in 2026

 


Our Top Stories