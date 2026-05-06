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CFL rookie, training camp vet Taylor Elgersma ready to battle for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Photo: John Hodge/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma has yet to dress for a regular-season game at the professional level, but he’s already a training camp veteran.

The 24-year-old was a three-time participant in the CFL’s quarterback internship program, which allowed him to attend training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 and 2023 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024. He went through training camp with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted NFL free agent in 2025, then again with the Birmingham Stallions earlier this year.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers won’t open their full training camp until Sunday — rookie camp, which includes all quarterbacks, started on Wednesday — but when it does, it will be Elgersma’s sixth professional training camp.

“I’m a rookie, but it’s nice to have those experiences to lean on. I know what it’s like to go through training camps and digest installs fast, and I think that’s something that I can do to be a leader in this locker room, too, with some of the young guys that are doing this for the first time,” Elgersma told the media after practice.

“Can I meet with them after (practice)? Can we find times to meet as a group, and I can show them some tips that I’ve learned on how to digest these playbooks fast?”

The six-foot-five, 232-pound passer is one of four quarterbacks competing for the backup job behind Zach Collaros. Terry Wilson, who is entering his third season with the Blue Bombers, is the only one with previous CFL experience.

Bryce Perkins, who signed with the team in November, has been a professional since 2020, having won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams and the UFL MVP award with the Michigan Panthers. Payton Thorne, who signed in January, attended training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025 after being a four-year collegiate starter at Michigan State and Auburn.

“Getting to know all the guys (in the quarterback room) and getting to spend some time with them, I think we all click really well. We’ve got a great room, so I’m super excited about getting to work with all those guys. It’s been great so far,” said Elgersma.

“Everyone here has a unique story and a unique background. Obviously, Zach and all his experience, there’s so much to learn from him, but being in a room with a guy like Bryce — he’s a Super Bowl champion, he has great experience, and so being able to pick his brain on different things.

“Payton as well. He’s had a great college career, was with (the Bengals). I think we’ve all had kind of our own unique past, and it’s about how can we all learn from each other and pull in the same direction because we’re all here to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win a Grey Cup, and so that’s what we’re all focused on.”

Head coach Mike O’Shea seems pleased with the group of quarterbacks the Blue Bombers have in training camp.

“The hope is that they make the most of the reps they get. We’ve got a pretty full room and (Elgersma) was the last guy to sign,” said O’Shea.

“(Offensive coordinator) Tommy (Condell)’s done a good job of laying it all out — all the reps are accounted for and if we can steal a few extras here and there to give the entire room more opportunity, we will, but for all these guys, you just want them to hit their potential in camp. You just don’t like seeing … guys come in and not be at their best.”

With the No. 2 job under centre seemingly open for the taking, Elgersma seems ready for the competition.

“Every single time you’re playing football you’re in a battle, whether you think you’re secure or you’re not, we’re playing pro football, so you’re always battling for your spot. The best thing you can do is focus on what can I do better tomorrow that I didn’t do well today. What coaching points can I take away from today when we watch film and don’t make the same mistake tomorrow,” he said.

“I think if you do that for your entire career, you’re gonna end up in a good situation. You look at a guy like Zach, I think that’s how he approaches the game, and so I think that’s what I want to do as well.”

The Wilfrid Laurier University product put his arm talent on display during practice, hitting Dorian Singer for a deep touchdown pass. After a year spent trying to earn opportunities south of the border, he’s pleased to be back playing three-down football.

“I’m seeing familiar shells from the defence, I’m seeing stuff that I’m used to seeing. I’m not trying to have to remind myself of what I’m supposed to be seeing — this is kind of what I’m used to, so that’s definitely been nice,” said Elgersma.

“It feels good to be back home. Some of the stuff that you’re trying to work out of your mind when you’re playing the American game and that’s innate in me, it’s nice to get back out there and have that feel — feel the Canadian football, feel the spacing on the field. The concepts we’re running, a lot of it’s kind of similar to stuff that I did in college, and so it’s felt very nice to get back into a playbook like this and to get back home.”

It was two degrees and windy during practice on Wednesday, as Manitoba seems yet unaware it’s supposed to be spring. The cold weather didn’t bother Elgersma, a native of London, Ont., who considers it an advantage for those who weather it well.

“To be here for the first time looking around this place, it’s beautiful. What more can you ask for?” he said. “You gotta love it, that’s what we play this game for. I think if you can play well in the cold, then you can take advantage of people and I think I do it well. It’s nice to get out here in the fresh air today and let it fly.”

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster and curling reporter for Rock Channel.

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