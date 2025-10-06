Toronto Argos shut down QB Nick Arbuckle; Jarret Doege to start in Week 19 against Riders: report

The Toronto Argonauts have decided to shut down veteran quarterback Nick Arbuckle for the rest of the 2025 CFL season, according to TSN reporter Farhan Lalji.

The 32-year-old Arbuckle started 15 games for the Double Blue, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,370 yards with 26 touchdowns against 15 interceptions while rushing 45 times for 161 yards and two majors. The six-foot, 213-pound signal caller suffered a shoulder injury which has ended his year with a 5-10 win-loss record.

According to Lalji, Jarret Doege will start for Toronto in Week 19 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. CFL rookie Tucker Horn will also be evaluated with playing time in games. Doege went in during Week 18 after Arbuckle took a hard hit from Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive lineman Philip Ossai during a 47-29 loss.

The 27-year-old Doege has played in three games for the Argos in 2025, starting one which was a 21-19 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns versus five interceptions while rushing seven times for 20 yards and one major this year.

The 25-year-old Horn has dressed 16 games for Toronto after making the team following a standout training camp and pre-season.

The Argonauts travel to Regina for a match-up with the West Division-leading Riders on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina.