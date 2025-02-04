Toronto Argonauts re-sign Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle. He was a pending free agent.

The 31-year-old threw for 799 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2024, going 1-0 as a starter in the regular season.

The native of Camarillo, Calif. was pressed into action during the club’s postseason run when Chad Kelly suffered a fractured leg in the East Final. Arbuckle helped the team close out an upset win over the Montreal Alouettes before leading Toronto to a surprise Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the following week.

The six-foot, 213-pound passer threw for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the CFL’s championship game and was named its Most Valuable Player.

Arbuckle broke into the league with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 and spent three seasons with the team, winning a Grey Cup as a backup in 2018. He signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2020 but didn’t see the field with the team due to the cancellation of the CFL season.

The quarterback signed with the Argonauts in 2021 and was subsequently traded to the Edmonton Elks. Arbuckle was with the team until partway through the 2022 season when he was shipped to Ottawa, where he remained through 2023. He eventually resurfaced in Toronto as a backup in 2024 after Kelly was handed a nine-game suspension by the league.

In total, Arbuckle has thrown for 7,957 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions over 100 career regular-season CFL games. He has also carried the ball 105 times for 273 yards and 13 touchdowns.