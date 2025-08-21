Toronto Argonauts rule out top receiver Damonte Coxie for Week 12 with head injury

The Toronto Argonauts will be without their top receiving threat on Saturday against the B.C. Lions.

Damonte Coxie has officially been ruled out after missing practice all week with a head injury. He went down hard on Toronto’s final drive in last week’s loss to Edmonton and was treated for a possible concussion.

The 27-year-old entered this week sitting second in CFL receiving yardage, having caught 48 passes for 854 yards and six touchdowns. In 48 games since joining the Argos, Coxie has amassed 161 receptions for 2,711 yards and 15 majors, earning East Division all-star honours in 2023.

Also ruled out for the Argos this week are long snapper Adam Guillemette (head), offensive lineman Ryan Hunter (shoulder), quarterback Chad Kelly (leg), offensive lineman George Moore (neck), offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour (illness), and running back Miyan Williams (head/illness).

Linebacker Wynton McManis (tricep) and defensive tackle Jordan Williams (shoulder) have both been deemed available.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-8) will host the B.C. Lions (5-5) at BMO Field on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a 36-18 win over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Argonauts lost 28-20 against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 27 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 1050 in Toronto.