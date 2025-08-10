Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma looks comfortable in first NFL preseason game with Green Bay Packers

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma experienced his first NFL preseason action with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field against the New York Jets. He became the first Canadian university QB to play in an NFL exhibition game since 1982.

The 23-year-old Elgersma entered the game with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. He completed three-of-four passes for 24 yards during his only drive which ended with time expiring in the final frame.

Off play-action, he completed an in-breaking route across the middle to rookie receiver Will Sheppard for 10 yards and a first down. His second pass attempt was behind rookie Isaiah Neyor as he broke inside and fell incomplete. The London, Ont. native moved to his left and checked down to third-year tight end Johnny Lumpkin for four yards. Finally, the six-foot-five, 227-pound QB ripped a slant route throw to Sheppard for a first down on fourth-and-five.

Elgersma signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May following a rookie mini-camp tryout, becoming the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team and the first since 1987. He threw a touchdown pass during the Packers Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, August 2 and has flashed despite limited reps in training camp, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Elgersma won the Hec Crighton Trophy, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, in 2024 while leading Wilfrid Laurier University to a Vanier Cup appearance. That earned him the chance to be the second U Sports player ever invited to the Senior Bowl college all-star game and first Canadian university quarterback.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. The QB was twice named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

The Packers visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 16, for their second preseason game. Elgersma could have another shot to improve his odds at making the active roster or practice squad.