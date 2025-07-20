Edmonton Elks sign trio of defensive backs, including former Alouettes starter Bryce Cosby

The Edmonton Elks have beefed up their secondary with a trio of signings, including the addition of former Alouette defensive back Bryce Cosby.

Cosby was a surprise training camp cut in 2025 after he dressed for all 18 games as a rookie in 2024, seeing action at halfback and strong-side linebacker. He recorded 55 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack, and two interceptions with Montreal.

The five-foot-nine, 188-pound cover man recorded 228 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 26 pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over five collegiate seasons at Ball State. He was named first-team All-MAC in 2020 and later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Also joining the team’s defensive backfield this week are American Jaylin Williams and Canadian Jerrell Cummings.

Williams was released by the B.C. Lions on July 9 after spending the first several weeks of the season on their practice roster. He previously spent time with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, dressing for three regular-season games and recording one tackle in 2023.

The 25-year-old played 55 collegiate games at Indiana University, where he made 155 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two sacks, 30 pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery. He was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

Cummings rejoins the Elks after spending training camp with the team. Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2024 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts, the native of Vancouver, B.C. has spent the past two seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds, amassing 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 20 games. A two-time Canada West all-star, he was named a first-team All-Canadian at cornerback last season.

Prior to transferring, Cummings starred for the now-defunct Simon Fraser University program and was named the GNAC conference’s freshman of the year in 2019. In 28 games at the NCAA Division II level, he made 106 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 35 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

The Edmonton Elks (1-4) will return to action on Friday, July 25 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.