Toronto Argonauts push Ryan Dinwiddie to his breaking point in loss to Riders (& five other thoughts)

For the first time in his Toronto tenure, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has dropped three straight games — a streak that casts a long shadow over a season once filled with the hope of a championship repeat.

On a night when the Argonauts had the opportunity to steady their sinking ship, the game slipped through their fingers, leaving frustration and questions in its wake. The final whistle didn’t just signal defeat; it set the stage for a candid and critical Dinwiddie, who didn’t hold back in his post-game assessment of the roster.

For a team desperate to rewrite the narrative of a faltering campaign, this loss may be the tipping point of their CFL season. Here are my thoughts on the game.

Ryan Dinwiddie’s breaking point

Ryan Dinwiddie, typically composed and measured during press conferences, expressed visible frustration during his post-game availability. I found it refreshing to see this less familiar side of Dinwiddie, as he made it clear that he is dissatisfied with the team’s current performance and threatened to make cuts as early as Saturday.

In particular, it was penalties that triggered the coach’s epic rant — as they should have. While they were dwarfed by Saskatchewan’s total, the Double Blue were still guilty of 11 infractions for 129 yards. The majority of those weren’t honest mistakes in the course of gameplay, but rather bone-headed mistakes made at inopportune times.

Dinwiddie acknowledged the need for improvement, emphasizing that while the Argonauts remain confident in their identity and potential, the question remains as to whether Nick Arbuckle can replicate his form from last November or if the team must await the return of Chad Kelly. Only time will reveal the path forward.

Injuries mounting

The Argonauts entered the game already depleted by a significant number of injuries, and the situation became even more concerning when defensive back Kenneth George Jr. was carted off the field after sustaining a serious leg injury from an illegal block by Saskatchewan’s Dhel Duncan-Busby.

Additionally, defensive lineman Derek Parish exited the game due to injury. Should Parish be sidelined, it would further impact a defence already coping with the absences of key players such as star linebacker Wynton McManis and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., who is out for the season.

Football is the ultimate “next man up” sport, and the Argonauts will need those called upon to step up and help steady the ship as they navigate the challenges of the 2025 season.

Is Nick finding his November groove?

Nick Arbuckle faced significant criticism for his performances in the first two games as the Argonauts’ starting quarterback, prompting speculation about whether Tucker Horn or Jarrett Doege might be considered for the role. However, both Dinwiddie and Horn quickly dismissed that possibility.

Despite the team’s defeat, Arbuckle delivered his best performance of the season, completing 26-of-33 passes for 259 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Dinwiddie’s continued confidence in Arbuckle is significant, as it demonstrates to both the quarterback and the team that, until Chad Kelly returns, Arbuckle remains the leader as the Argonauts pursue their first win of the year.

Spreading the ball around

In the first two games of the season, the Argonauts’ offence primarily relied on David

Ungerer and DaMonte Coxie. However, with DaVaris Daniels sidelined for this matchup, the “next man up” mentality became evident on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Grey Cup standouts Kevin Mital and Dejon Brissett both made their first significant impacts of the season, each finding the end zone and leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Mital recorded seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Brissett contributed six receptions for 53 yards, a touchdown, and a crucial two-point conversion to tie the game late.

Until Chad Kelly returns, Nick Arbuckle will need to continue distributing the ball effectively among his receivers. By doing so, he can recapture the spark the team showed in November 2024 and help the Argonauts secure a much-needed win or two in Kelly’s absence.

Special teams not a special moment

One absence that has largely flown under the radar during the Argonauts’ first three

games is that of Janarion Grant, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player has not been active for any games so far in 2025. His absence has been felt, as the Argonauts have struggled to generate the explosive plays in the return game that fans became accustomed to with Grant in 2024 and

previously with Javon Leake in 2023.

On the kickoff side of special teams, the Argonauts were poised to send the game into

overtime after tying the score, with Nick Arbuckle preparing for the extra period on the

sidelines. However, that opportunity slipped away when Lirim Hajrullahu’s kickoff was

returned by Saskatchewan’s Mario Alford for a game-winning touchdown. This decisive

play came with just 11 men on the field for Toronto, dropping them to 0-3 for the first time since 2019.

The Argonauts have reached a low point not seen since before the pandemic. A combination of costly penalties, inconsistency across all three phases of the game, and

the loss of key free agents has left this iteration of the Argonauts facing a significant early-season roadblock. If the team does not begin to turn things around soon, the losses could continue to accumulate, jeopardizing any hopes of entering the conversation as a potential dynasty with a third Grey Cup in four years.

One thing is clear: Ryan Dinwiddie’s standards. Changes may be imminent. Dinwiddie himself told reporters in the BMO Club after the game that “heads will roll.”

The Argonauts now travel to the nation’s capital to play an Ottawa Redblacks team facing

similar challenges. This upcoming matchup could serve as a pivotal turning point, as an early-season win could help change the trajectory for one team while potentially sending

the other to rock bottom.